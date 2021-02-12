The first three weeks of jury trial resumption at Pitt County Courthouse have gone smoothly according to a superior court judge.
Trials officially resumed the week of Jan. 25 with precautions in place to keep courtrooms safer including custom mobile sneeze guards, strict social distancing regulations, tenacious sanitation efforts and means to streamline the jury selection process.
“I believe that the resumption of jury trials in Pitt County has overall been successful,” said Marvin Blount, senior resident Superior Court judge for Pitt County. “The first week of court that we held with jury trials went exceptionally well. We had a limited number of jurors report in different groups that were very manageable. We were actually able to conduct two separate jury trials the first week of resumption. Overall I think everything went very well and did so due to a lot of detailed planning.”
All three superior courtrooms are being used at limited capacity and with an emphasis on social distancing. Courtroom 2 is now used to stage jurors as a pool room. In the main courtroom, jurors are spaced along the bottom row at distances well over 6 feet to ensure room to breathe safely. A designated member of the custodial staff is on hand to wipe down the witness box, microphones and juror’s box upon each use.
The practices were approved by the Pitt County Health Department, which conducted a walkthrough prior to courts reopening.
“Myself, the health director, the county, lawyers and judges — everyone in the courthouse community has been involved in the reopening of our courts,” Blount said. “I am grateful for the support the county has provided the courthouse with customized plexiglass guards for the courtrooms. It’s important for the jurors who report for duty to feel safe and comfortable while performing this important civic duty and a lot of effort has gone into protecting those who show up for jury duty.”
No more than 30 jurors are brought into Courtroom 1, which can safely hold 60, during the selection process. Once a trial begins, the entire downstairs chamber is closed to hold only those essential to the trial. The upper deck is still open to the public, but only 10 people are allowed to be present.
To streamline the selection process, Blount helped design mailed questionnaires that ask health questions as well as a second with general questions that would be asked at any jury selection trial. No one 65 or older is currently permitted to sit on a jury.
Dozens of defendants typically are scheduled to appear in Superior Court during a trial week. Monday’s docket included cases for about 20 defendants on charges ranging from drug offenses, impaired driving, assaults and sexual offenses.