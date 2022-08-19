Select counties will begin testing software soon to finally move North Carolina’s court system away from paper record keeping, the state’s highest judicial authority said during a stop in Pitt County on Thursday.

Chief Justice Paul Newby and his wife, Macon Newby, visited the Pitt County Courthouse to recognize staff in Greenville as part of an ongoing statewide tour. Pitt County is the 83rd county he’s visited during his tour of all 100, which began in May of 2021. He also visited Martin County on Thursday.


