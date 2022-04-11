N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby said during a visit to Elizabeth City last week that technology can help make courts more efficient but also must be used with care.
Speaking to courthouse employees at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Friday as part of his 100-county tour of all county courthouses in the state, Newby said the e-Courts electronic court records system would be rolled out soon.
He said he gets a lot of questions about when the roll-out will happen. It will be soon, he said, but not until he can be sure that it’s ready.
Newby said he had asked the contractor working on the project why it was taking longer in North Carolina than in some larger states. The answer, he said, is that North Carolina has a unified court system.
But that system is one of the state’s strengths, he said.
“We’re blessed to have a unified court system,” Newby said.
Asked about possible expansion of electronic hearings and their potential to reduce courthouse security concerns, Newby said it “depends on the nature of the proceeding.”
“It depends on what the attorney and the defendant can agree to,” he said.
For some hearings on pre-trial motions and other similar matters there probably is potential to expand the use of technology, Newby said.
On the other hand, he said, “I don’t ever expect we’ll be doing jury trials by technology.”
Newby explained that Constitutional rights such as the right to confront one’s accusers in court would prevent using electronic means for trials.
When electronic hearings can be arranged they are a good tool and are safer for everyone involved, he said.
Newby said that something that has worked very well is being able to allow incarcerated inmates to meet electronically with their attorneys. In places where that practice has become common the complaints from inmates about long waits for meeting with their attorney have decreased by more than 90 percent, Newby said.
When asked about voting rights for felons, Newby said he could not comment on a case that is making its way toward the State Supreme Court.
A petition to allow felons to regain the right to vote once their active sentences has been served is currently before the N.C. Court of Appeals and is expected to go before the court Newby heads.
Newby emphasized that it is necessary for justices to be able to assure all parties in a case that they will listen impartially to arguments made before them and decide the case on the basis of those arguments, Newby said.
Newby declined to comment on U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I really allow the federal folks to take care of the federal things,” Newby said.
Newby told the deputy clerks and assistant clerks, and other courthouse staff in attendance at his presentation, that they are “the front lines for the public.”
The local clerk of court’s office is the “face of justice” for the public, he said. “Y’all are the front line that really keeps us doing what we do, and we just want to say ‘thank you.’”
“We have got a high calling,” Newby said of those who work in the court system.
Newby made similar visits to the courthouses in Currituck, Camden and Gates counties on Friday. He plans to visit all 100 county courthouses in the state before the year is over, a spokesman for the N.C. Judicial Branch said this week.