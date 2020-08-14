Pitt County Department of Social Services exceeded its child support collections goal by 1.36 percent in fiscal year 2019-20, according to a news release.
Continuing social distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19 aren’t preventing social services from reminding the public that August is Child Support Awareness Month.
While traditional public recognition events, such as the awareness walk, are not being held this year, PittTv, graphics and information materials will be broadcast on Suddenlink cable channel 13, along with the Pitt County website and social media accounts, according to a news release.
Pitt County Department of Social Services handled more than 8,431 court ordered child support cases, securing and processing approximately $16 million in child support funds.
This success rate is “a direct result of the combined efforts of Child Support staff, DSS attorneys and paralegals, clerk of court, and sheriff’s deputies who work diligently on behalf of the children of Pitt County,” said Michele McCorkle, Family Support Services Program administrator.
The public can learn more about the child support efforts of social services staff by contacting them a 252-902-1110, or visit www.pittcountync.gov/CSS.