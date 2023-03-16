Kids frequently cross a section of Memorial Drive where a 9-year-old was killed last week, regulars at nearby Eppes Recreation Center said, and state records show at least people five have been hit near there since 2011.
The recreation center at Thomas Forman Park on Nash Street is across Memorial Drive from the Moyewood neighborhood, where Jayceon Epps lived on Conley Street. Jayceon and an 11-year-old child were crossing the highway about 7:30 p.m. March 9 between Third and Fifth streets.
An investigation by Greenville Police Department indicates Jayceon was in the grassy area of the median crossing toward Moyewood when a southbound vehicle braked to avoid striking the boys. A second vehicle swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision and hit Epps. The other child was not harmed.
Right now investigators are reviewing facts will confer with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges, said Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer. When asked Tuesday about the cars’ rate of speed, police said no new information was available. The speed limit on that section of Memorial Drive is 45 mph.
Jayceon’s grandmother, Jenica Arrington, told WITN-TV he was playing ball at the recreation center and he knew he had to be home by 7:30 p.m. Meshia Frost, an employee of the center, said that she had seen the boy a few times.
Frost said that people cross the highway “all the time,” and that it is especially common for children to travel across it on foot. A footpath from the park is worn into an embankment that drops to Memorial. Frost also said there is not enough lighting in that area.
According to Samuel Schleif, who on Monday was playing ball at the center, there are a lot of kids in Moyewood and that they frequent the Eppes Center or the Greenville Housing Authority’s Cultural and Recreation Center, which is at 1710 Third Street in Moyewood.
“They just want to be where the sports are,” Schleif said.
Schleif said he sees most people attempting to cross Memorial Drive from the area of Third Street. He said that many cross diagonally rather than taking the crosswalks at Fifth and Third, which connect to a sidewalk along Memorial and eventually to the easily-climbed path on the embankment.
The area where police were concentrated Thursday night did not have a crosswalk. Tyrese Langley, who was also playing basketball at Eppes on Monday, said there is usually not a lot of movement in that area after dark when the center closes.
Langley said he would like to see more lighting in the area or a crossing guard who can direct traffic for youths and others attempting to cross.
Hunter said the stretch of Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth streets has been an area of conversation for Greenville’s Traffic Safety Task Force, a group formed in 2018 to implement evidence-based safety interventions such as crosswalks or delineators.
Hunter said that GPD has plans to increase traffic safety awareness campaigns in the area of Moyewood and other neighborhoods close to Memorial.
“From a police perspective, we rely heavily on educational campaigns and plan to ramp up our efforts in that area, particularly as the summer months approach and more children may be out and about enjoying the recreational facilities and community pool,” Hunter said.
According to the Greenville Utilities Commission, the city requested additional lighting along Memorial Drive from the Tar River south to Greenville Boulevard. A spokesman for GUC said work on that project began March 6 and that a total of 53 new lights and poles will be installed along the road.
The spokesman said the project was planned to start at the Tar River even before Epps was killed.
Memorial Drive is a state-maintained road, being part of N.C. 11. N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Andrew Barksdale said a project is planned to add a second left turn lane for traffic on Fifth Street to turn north onto Memorial Drive.
“This project will also enhance the pedestrian facilities that already exist at that intersection,” Barksdale said. “NCDOT will be meeting with the City of Greenville this summer to determine how best to enhance the pedestrian facilities there.”
A contract is scheduled to be awarded for that project in 2025, Barksdale said.
DOT data shows three bicyclist-related crashes and two pedestrian-related crashes in that stretch of road since 2011.
One pedestrian incident occurred Sept. 27, 2012, and was logged as a pedestrian darting in front of traffic. The other was on April 30, 2021, with no reason included. The data did not provide information about age or injury.
Two bicyclists were hit at Third Street and Memorial’s intersection. One was a 14-year-old struck on Dec. 22, 2019, who sustained a suspected minor injury after failing to yield. A 19-year-old was struck on Oct. 29, 2019, and sustained a suspected serious injury after also failing to yield.
A 36-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car near Fifth Street on March 5, 2011, after he failed to yield, sustaining a suspected minor injury.