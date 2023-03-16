Kids frequently cross a section of Memorial Drive where a 9-year-old was killed last week, regulars at nearby Eppes Recreation Center said, and state records show at least people five have been hit near there since 2011.

The recreation center at Thomas Forman Park on Nash Street is across Memorial Drive from the Moyewood neighborhood, where Jayceon Epps lived on Conley Street. Jayceon and an 11-year-old child were crossing the highway about 7:30 p.m. March 9 between Third and Fifth streets.


