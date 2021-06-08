Sunday's Children’s Miracle Network telethon raised more than $1 million to support the work of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.
Stories of remarkable courage shown by children during life-threatening illnesses and injuries helped make the 36th annual broadcast a tremendous success, organizers said. Fundraising efforts over the last year totaled $1,082,064.
“Caring individuals, community groups, businesses and others show how much they care about children by providing generous contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals," said Bill Mitchum, chairman of the Vidant Health Foundation Board of Trustees. "In eastern North Carolina, this generosity enables the Maynard Children’s Hospital ... to see beyond obvious treatment and save more lives. The care and high-quality treatment received here will continue into the future through this year’s amazing donors.”
The Stantonsburg Road hospital is part of the Greenville-based Vidant Health network. The telethon this year was boosted by an anonymous donor who called to match every donation that was called in up to $100,000, a news release reported.
WITN, which produces the fundraiser, produced heartwarming stories about complex illnesses and traumatic injuries and the quality medical care the telethon's "Miracle Children" received.
The broadcast featured guests and sponsors who have contributed during the past year as well as callers who pledged their support.
Earlier this year, the Music for Miracles Radiothon on Inner Banks Media Stations raised $111,392. The largest donation came from long-time corporate partner Speedway stores, which raised $178,990.
Other major donors and their gifts included Walmart/Sam’s Clubs with $158,044, Jersey Mike’s Subs (eastern North Carolina stores) with $125,854; and Panda Express with $46,919.
Several local fundraising initiatives proved successful, including Extra Life with $17,593; ECU Dance Marathon with $13,013; and Dance Arts Theatre’s Nutcracker Ballet with $11,455.
Other campaign contributors were RE/MAX with $12,200; Ace Hardware with $12,025; The Electric Cooperatives of Eastern NC with $10,000; Log a Load for Kids with $10,000; Phi Mu Chapter of ECU with $9,593; Ollie’s with $6,826 and 264 Shoes and Apparel with $6,044. Pepsi/Minges Bottling Group; Eastern Radiologists, Inc.; and Harris, Creech, Ward and Blackerby, P.A. each contributed $5,000.
Additional gifts were from, Baynor with $4,000; Builder’s Discount Center in Emerald Isle with $3,000; IHOP with $2,672; Grady White Boats with $2,500; Central Heating and Air Conditioning with $2,000; Care-O-World Enrichment Learning Center with $1,775; MSL Health Care Partners, Inc. with $1,500; Publix with $1,510; Miller & Friends Lemonade Stand with $1,400; Equipment Plus, Inc. and brothers, Arun and Ajay Ajmera each with $1,100. Aldridge and Southerland; Team Lighting; Ricci Law Firm; Stallings Plumbing, Heating and AC and Coldwell Bankers Coastal Rivers Realty each gave $1,000.
The local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program is staffed and supported by the Vidant Health Foundation, the non-profit charitable corporation that serves as the custodian for all financial gifts and bequests to Vidant Health. The Vidant Health Foundation oversees allocation of all donated funds.