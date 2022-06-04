The 2022 Children’s Miracle Network broadcast will be held this weekend to raise funds for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center. The show will air on WITN-7 from 7-8 p.m. today and 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on Sunday
The event will honor past telethon traditions by celebrating select children who represent the thousands of kids in eastern North Carolina who have received treatment at the hospital, according to the Vidant Health Foundation. Examples of how Children’s Miracle Network donations are used will be featured throughout the event to show the impact donors make with their support.
“Caring individuals, community groups, businesses and others show how much they care about children by providing generous contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In eastern North Carolina, this generosity enables the Maynard Children’s Hospital ... to see beyond obvious treatment and save more lives,” said Spence Cosby, chairman of Vidant Health Foundation Board of Trustees. “The care and high-quality treatment received here will continue into the future through this year’s amazing donors.”
This year’s Miracle Children include Sledge Reaves, 9 months old, of Pitt County, Jamison Morgan, 11 months old, of Wake County and Flora Perez-Villagran, 17 years old, Lenoir County.
The 2022 broadcast will highlight examples of care offered every day at the hospital while celebrating “miracles” made possible by the life-saving care generous donations help to provide, a foundation news release said.
“Thanks to the generosity of eastern North Carolina, thousands of children receive the specialized medical care they need, bringing them, and their families, the gift of hope and healing. Because of this support, the team at Maynard Children’s Hospital can ensure patients receive the best care possible,” the release said.
The local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program is staffed and supported by the Vidant Health Foundation, the nonprofit charitable corporation that serves as the custodian for all financial gifts and bequests to ECU Health. The Vidant Health Foundation oversees the allocation of all donated funds.