The 25th annual Music for Miracles radiothon will raise money today and Friday to help sick and injured children in eastern North Carolina at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.
This year’s Children Miracle Network radiothon on 107.9 WNCT also will air on all of the Inner Banks Media radio stations: Talk 96.3 and 103.7; Groovin’ Oldies 94.1; and 94.3 The Game.
The fundraiser benefits pediatric inpatient and outpatient services from 29 counties in eastern North Carolina. All funds raised by the Children’s Miracle Network directly support programs and services of Maynard Children’s Hospital.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with CMN and offer this year’s radiothon on nearly all of our IBX Media stations,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “During the last two years of COVID, we have learned that no matter what is happening in the world around us, kids can’t wait. What happens at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital is a blessing to all of us in eastern North Carolina, and we want to do all we can to help support its mission.”
In 1998, the first radiothon raised $5,400. Thanks to loyal listeners and radio staff and personalities, the event has raised more than $3.5 million to date. The funds have been used to purchase life-saving medical equipment and diversionary items for children, provide team member and patient education, as well as to help build new facilities.
Funds from last year’s event were used to support the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit renovation at the facility, which just re-opened earlier this month.
“We are so incredibly grateful to 107.9 WNCT for opening their station and airways to us for the past 24 years,” said Rhonda James, director of development, Maynard Children’s Hospital. “Their support helps us to raise the much-needed dollars to provide the resources for sick and injured children who are relying on us for their care.”
The broadcast will be live on 107.9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, with the other stations broadcasting intermittently throughout the two days. To give, call 1-800-673-5437 (1-800-673-KIDS) or visit www.1079wnct.com.