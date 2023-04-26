A 2018 musical work that aims to capture the fragility of the world and humanity's role in healing it will make its North Carolina debut on Saturday when the Greenville Choral Society presents "Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World."
The society's Concert Choir and New Carolina Sinfonia, under the direction of Andrew Roby, will perform the piece by noted Scandinavian composer Kim Andre Arnesen and America lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri at 6 p.m. on in the sanctuary of Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road. The concert is free and open to the public. It is appropriate for ages 7 and up.
The 80-voice choir and 21-piece orchestra will be joined by soloists Jami Rhodes and Mark Gardner, faculty from the ECU School of Music, and Ella Roach, a member of the society's Children's Chorus.
Tuvayhun is Aramaic for "blessed," the first word of each the eight biblical Beatitudes — blessings delivered by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. The music seeks to address "the fragility of the world and the part we are called to play in healing it," according to Arnesen.
Each of the Beatitudes sung by a baritone soloist solicits responses from the choir and soloists. The responses are meant to help the audience understand how the Beatitudes' moral qualities are needed in the world today, the composer says.
Roby, Concert Choir conductor and the society's artistic director said "... the exquisitely beautiful music of Tuvayhun takes us on a journey through a range of emotions and into profound human situations. The music moves between ancient and very modern sounds, from semi-liturgical chant to lively folk dance, from rich orchestral layers to stark solos, from the familiar to the exotic, and back again. I believe the musical setting clearly brings to light the many different peoples and experiences narrated in the lyrics."
Silvestri wrote in the preface to the work: "It serves as a reminder of the enduring universal message of the Beatitudes. One might think that each of the eight verses of the Beatitudes concerns a different group of people: the poor in spirit, the meek, the peacemakers, the merciful ... However, these are not different groups of people but instead are eight moral qualities that all of us can possess. We are all in need of these blessings and we are all called to act as agents of blessing."
Choral Society members are thrilled to bring the work to North Carolina, Roby said.
“The singers of the Concert Choir and instrumentalists of New Carolina Sinfonia have worked hard on Tuvayhun, and we are delighted to share it with our community,” Roby said. “We warmly invite everyone to join us for an exceptional musical event.”