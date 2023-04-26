A 2018 musical work that aims to capture the fragility of the world and humanity's role in healing it will make its North Carolina debut on Saturday when the Greenville Choral Society presents "Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World."

The society's Concert Choir and New Carolina Sinfonia, under the direction of Andrew Roby, will perform the piece by noted Scandinavian composer Kim Andre Arnesen and America lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri at 6 p.m. on in the sanctuary of Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road. The concert is free and open to the public. It is appropriate for ages 7 and up.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.