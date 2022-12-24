...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Students in Sara Pennington’s class at Chicod School on Tuesday split into pairs to read letters returned to them as part of the long-running Letters to Santa project, an effort of the Winterville Parks and Recreation Department with D.H. Conley High School.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
Conley student Sophia Chabo merges an image of Santa with one of actor Tom Holland for a child who asked Santa if he could meet the actor as part of the Letters to Santa project at D.H. Conley High School on Monday, Dec. 5.
Students in Sara Pennington’s class at Chicod School on Tuesday split into pairs to read letters returned to them as part of the long-running Letters to Santa project, an effort of the Winterville Parks and Recreation Department with D.H. Conley High School.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
D.H. Conley High School students Caroline Leonard, Katelyn Varnell and several of their classmates write back to elementary school children during a session at D.H. Conley on Dec. 5.
Willow Abbey Mercando
D.H. Conley students answered more than 540 letters sent from to children who participated in the Letters to Santa project.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Katelyn Varnell writes a letter back to a child who wrote a letter to Santa at D.H. Conley High School on Monday, Dec. 5.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Conley student Sophia Chabo merges an image of Santa with one of actor Tom Holland for a child who asked Santa if he could meet the actor as part of the Letters to Santa project at D.H. Conley High School on Monday, Dec. 5.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Kids split into pairs to read their letters from Santa at Chicod School on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Teacher Sara Pennington gets ready to distribute letters from Santa back to her class at Chicod School on Tuesday.
A comical Christmas card shows an elf dropping a slip of paper containing his recommendation for improvement into a slot without realizing that the “suggestion box” feeds directly into Santa’s fireplace. But every operation should be open to opportunities for enhancement, right?
Just ask the kids in Sara Pennington’s second-grade class at Chicod School. They had plenty of helpful advice that they included in their letters to Santa this year, with ideas ranging from installing a hot cocoa dispenser on the sleigh to adding delivery duties for elves. (See related story for more suggestions.)
“It’s really interesting to see what their ideas are,” said Pennington, who has spent the last three years of her 14 years as an educator teaching second grade. “It was a little bit surprising. I think some of them kind of mimicked what they’ve seen in holiday movies. But I did not come up with those; they came up with those.”
Corbit Mollison offered up an idea that was music to Saint Nicholas’ ears — put a band in the back of the sleigh. Payton Curry told Santa he needed to add a coffee machine to give him a little pick-up during those late-night deliveries.
“I just thought he could use it to stay awake,” she said. “He would probably need like five cups, maybe 10.”
Wyatt Happel recommended turbo boosters to add a little more horsepower to the reindeer-powered sleigh (“if he’s running late”). Caden Roebuck’s innovation is designed to give Santa a hand, quite literally, with the invention of a glove-like device that would toss the presents gently down the chimney to speed things along.
The Chicod students were among hundreds to participate in Winterville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Letters to Santa project. Each year, the department invites about half a dozen area elementary schools to drop off letters to Santa at Town Hall. As a gift to the children, each one receives a hand-written reply.
Although this year’s letter writers are too young to realize it, the process hasn’t had a single upgrade since the project began in 2005. Now, as then, the magic of Christmas is achieved with the simple stroke of a pen.
Student volunteers from D.H. Conley High School’s English Honor Society spend hours reading mail in a makeshift “processing center.” After school in Kristen Thurnau’s classroom, they handle Christmas correspondence, answering questions about the North Pole, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer and reassuring children who worry they might not have made the “nice list” this year.
“It’s so cute to see how they think about Santa,” Conley student Hannah White said. “It’s fun reading over what they ask for.”
Volunteer Rylan Tuten recalls some rather amusing appeals, with one child requesting a real, live dinosaur and another wanting a magical necklace that could turn the person wearing it into a mermaid.
As expected, Saint Nick had a response that was “lively and quick.”
“Magic is hard to put in a toy because Santa needs the magic to fly his sleigh,” Tuten said.
Not every child’s wish list includes something so laughable. Volunteer Kristen Ivey recalls some letters that nearly brought her to tears.
“‘I wish my mom would come home. I wish grandma and grandpa would feel better.’ Those are so sad,” she said.
Santa’s letter bag contained its share of impractical inquiries this year, such as one from a girl asking for a pet bunny that doesn’t leave droppings and another from a boy who wanted a phone number for actor Tom Holland.
Santa answers one and all, though he is careful not to promise things that he cannot deliver. Mostly, responses remind children to be on their best behavior. Santa’s letters congratulate them for doing well in school, helping out at home or showing kindness to siblings.
Volunteer Kean Dao believes that just receiving a reply can make a difference to a child.
“Just giving them that little bit of belief in Santa is why I’m here,” he said. “(It) can establish a sense of hope for little kids. I think with everything that’s going on right now people do need that. I just want kids to still have the same childhood that we had and the opportunities that we had.”
Just a decade ago, many of the high school volunteers were writing their own letters to Santa. Though she didn’t participate in this program, Conley junior Hadley Pugh recalls writing a note to her “Elf on a Shelf” elf almost every day. It wasn’t until she outgrew the tradition that she realized her mother had taken the time to write all the replies supposedly left by the elf.
“I thought it was so special that she would write every single day,” she said. “That makes me think about this and how special they feel to get a response back.”
Thurnau said 50 or more students volunteered in the processing center, including some who participated in the Letters to Santa project during their elementary years.
“We were talking about it one day and a student told me he had gotten a Santa letter. You could almost see his mind exploding when he realized that D.H. Conley students maybe had responded to that letter,” she said. “It was funny because he said, ‘I wondered why Santa’s handwriting was so bad.’”
Chicod’s Pennington, whose class participated for the first time this year, has no such complaints.
“I think that (getting a letter back) makes the spirit of Christmas, the magic,” she said. “It’s all about believing.”
Pennington doesn’t even have any suggestions for improvement in the process. Well, maybe one.
“Maybe next time I’ll include my letter in the stack,” she said.