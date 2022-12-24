A comical Christmas card shows an elf dropping a slip of paper containing his recommendation for improvement into a slot without realizing that the “suggestion box” feeds directly into Santa’s fireplace. But every operation should be open to opportunities for enhancement, right?

Just ask the kids in Sara Pennington’s second-grade class at Chicod School. They had plenty of helpful advice that they included in their letters to Santa this year, with ideas ranging from installing a hot cocoa dispenser on the sleigh to adding delivery duties for elves. (See related story for more suggestions.)


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.