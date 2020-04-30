A definitive cause of a fire that destroyed a historic black church was not immediately evident to investigators Tuesday and it could take months to determine what happened.
Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris said Wednesday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Raleigh is leading an investigation into the fire that destroyed Pleasant Plain United Holy Church of America west of Ayden. The investigation could last a few months due to the damage.
The fire was reported by a neighbor at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were on the scene for four hours, Morris said. The Ayden Fire Department, Winterville Community Fire Department, Winterville Fire Department and Grifton Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The church had stood at the corner of Pleasant Plain Road and Jacksontown Road since 1891. It has a 30-member congregation, some whose family members had attended the church for multiple generations.
On Wednesday morning, seven church trustees met to discuss what to do next.
The church already has been in contact with banks about getting loans to rebuild, according to Pastor Scottie Rodgers. There was no insurance on the structure.
Trustees have talked to multiple companies about the possibility of building a steel or modular building in the church’s place, Rodgers said. Trustees plan to meet at least every two weeks to keep planning for the church’s future, he said.
“We’re looking forward to reestablishing what God had put there, so that’s our main goal — that we’re gonna rebuild, we’re gonna continue, we’re not gonna allow this to stop us right now, we’re gonna continue on,” Rodgers said.
Many well-wishers have reached out to the church since Tuesday, Rodgers said. The church is setting up a GoFundMe, which will be available today on the church’s Facebook page.