SNOW HILL — A double lung transplant is an expensive proposition and, from a medical perspective, a daunting one, too.
But Donald Roberson wants to live. And with help from his friends, and the Lord above, he made a good start of it on Saturday.
That’s when hundreds of people found their way to a country church west of Snow Hill to eat barbecued chicken, check out tractors and souped-up cars and trucks, and rain blessings on the 66-year-old retired mechanic who everyone said is a good guy.
Roberson grinned ear to ear in a field behind Davis Grove Baptist Church where fellow gearheads lined up classic American steel, buffed and polished with motors that rumbled and purred.
“I’m the guy that they’re doing all this for,” he said as if he had to say it to believe it.
“I have indicystical pulmonary fibrosis. It’s a hardening of the lungs,” he said a bit later — the condition actually is called interstitial fibrosis his wife clarified. He explained scarring prevents his lungs from transferring enough oxygen to the bloodstream — and it is getting worse.
Five of his six brothers had it, and his doctor at Duke University told him the cause is not known. It’s terminal. But a transplant will prolong his life.
And Duke requires $15,000 to demonstrate he has the capability to follow through with the procedure, according to Roberson and his supporters.
Church steps in
Roberson is a lifelong resident of Greene County. Growing up, his family lived in houses where he thinks he was exposed to asbestos. He read on the internet that could be the cause of his condition, even though his doctor doubts it, he said.
His wife, Debbie, made him go to the doctor about two years ago when she noticed he was clearing his throat often like his brothers did. Three of them had lung transplants. Two of them did not.
“She said you need to go get your lungs checked out,” he said.
Now he sees the specialist at Duke and takes a variety of medications, including Ofev, which is $13,000 a month for 60 pills that he takes twice a day. A grant through his insurance company helps pay for the Ofev pills, he said.
“Thank the Lord I got a grant to help pay for them. I couldn’t pay for them. I couldn’t pay no $2,000 copay a month. So they helped me out on that getting me a grant and it don’t cost me nothing, now. So far.”
While insurance helps, costs mount. That’s when the church stepped in.
Roberson is a longtime member of Davis Grove and well-liked among the membership — about 30 attend regularly on Sunday, more at Easter and Christmas, said Josh Jones, who runs the soundboard for services and organized Saturday’s car show.
The church always tries to help its members, Jones said.
“Fifteen thousand is a lot; a double transplant is a lot. He’s a valued member of the church and he’s been here forever and we’re a pretty small church. We all know each other.”
‘The Lord did this’
On Saturday, two long rows of shining cars, trucks and tractors lined the field behind the church while contestants chatted with visitors and awaited a decision from judges on the best in show.
Entry fees from the car show along with donations and sales from the chicken plates would be given to Roberson. The members and volunteers barbecued 1,200 chicken halves in a half dozen cookers parked next to the church until the meat was fall-off-the-bone ready to eat.
Guests lined up to dine in the fellowship hall and drove through to pick up plates, which sold for $10 each. They had nearly sold out by 1 p.m. Church member Allan Harper said they would all be gone before the event ended at 2 p.m., and many visitors also made donations to the cause.
Everyone was pleased with the turnout. “The Lord did this,” Harper said in the busy multipurpose facility. “I mean, look at this. It could not have gone any better.”
He was certain the effort would pass its $15,000 goal.
Roberson will need every penny, and then some, he said. One of the most expensive aspects of the process is that he will have to move temporarily to an apartment in Durham that’s big enough for him and around-the-clock care from family members.
It will cost him a ’57 Chevrolet truck he rebuilt, he said. “It’s black, it’s setting on an ’05 Silverado frame with an LS motor setting in it, and I’m going to eventually have to sell it.”
Duke Medical Center could not immediately answer questions about the procedure and its cost. Federal privacy laws require Roberson to complete a form allowing the hospital to discuss the case, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Their website says Duke surgeons have performed more than 2,400 lung transplants since its program started in 1992, which makes it the largest program in the country. The hospital completed 110 lung transplants in 2022, the second-highest number in the nation, the website said.
‘He’s always been good’
Church members and friends were willing to help, regardless of the cost, but the cost is a lot to swallow for people of modest means, said Harper, a fifth-generation member at Davis Grove.
“If you don’t have absolutely anything, I think the government will help you out, but he owns just enough to not be able to get any help,” he said of Roberson.
Jones, a librarian who was laid off during the pandemic, said requiring someone in need of a life-saving procedure to front $15,000 seemed cruel, “but I’m not in charge of the health care system.”
What would he change if he was?
“Pretty much everything,” he said. “I’m uninsured currently. Paying out of pocket for my meds. Like, I’ve got a scratched cornea on this eye and it’s kind of blurry. If I look at you you’re kind of blurry. It’s not like perfect 20/20 but, you know, the surgery for that is eight to 10K out of pocket. I don’t have that ... but I’ll live. It’s not like a double lung transplant. It’s inconvenient, but Donald needs lungs.”
Roberson did not complain about the cost, nor the fact that doctors will have to open his chest and replace his lungs with organs donated by someone else.
He did not complain that he will have to take medication for the rest of his life to keep the new lungs from rejecting him — even knowing that’s not a sure bet.
“I asked the doctor, is there any (age) limit for a lung transplant? He said no there’s not. It depends on how all your other organs are doing, and so far mine are doing OK.”
He said he’s worked hard all his life and outside of his lungs he thinks he’s healthy. He said he is ready.
“I mean I’ve already seen my brothers go through it, so I know what’s going to happen,” he said.
“The good Lord is with me. I can tell you. He’s good. He’s always been good.”