Saturday’s Back to School Summer Slam comes a full 30 days before classes start for the county’s public schools students. But it is more than just a celebration of a new school year.
Hosted by Koinonia Christian Center and St. James United Methodist Church, the first-of-its-kind event also signals a new partnership between the two churches.
“It’s opened up an opportunity to establish new relationships across racial and denominational lines,” said William Knight, director of mission outreach services at Koinonia.
Although they are only separated by about 5½ miles, there are ways in which Koinonia and St. James are worlds apart. St. James is a United Methodist congregation, while Koinonia Christian Center is interdenominational. The majority of KCC members are black; St. James is predominantly white. St. James was established nearly 70 years ago. Koinonia is less than half that age.
But one thing the 2,000-plus-member congregations have in common is the way they serve the community. St. James hosts an annual Spring Fling event that, over the last three decades, has generated more than $1 million for area nonprofits. The church also helps to support a neighboring elementary school by sending food home with students on weekends and breaks.
For the last decade, Koinonia has spent up to $60,000 a year to host the Differently Abled Fair, a festival for people with severe and profound disabilities and their families. Among its other outreach efforts is offering a food bank for people in need.
For the Summer Slam, the two churches aimed to put together more than a party. So, in addition to offering free food, backpacks and school supplies, they are funding a total of $15,000 in grants to be awarded to selected schools attending the event.
“The idea was doing an event that would bless educators and students because of all that they’ve been through,” Chris Garcia, St. James director of congregational engagement said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on schools since March 2020.
But Garcia said the relationship between Koinonia and St. James began before COVID-19. It started with leaders from the two churches sitting across the table from one another to talk about ways to promote better understanding among different racial groups.
Inspired, in part, by the book, “Be the Bridge: Pursuing God’s Heart for Racial Reconciliation,” by Latasha Morrison, church members began working to build relationships to address racial tensions experienced in some areas. Garcia said some members of St. James learned about racial reconciliation from materials developed by Morrison, a graduate of East Carolina University, who founded Be the Bridge in 2016.
“It was just the idea of breaking down barriers,” Garcia said, “understanding the pain of our African-American brothers and sisters.”
Following protests and rioting in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minnesota in May 2020, Bishop Rosie O’neal of Koinonia and Senior Pastor Ben Alexander met to talk about bringing their churches together.
“We are on the same page in terms of service to the community and the focus on being in the community to serve,” Garcia said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from each other.
“They do things a little bigger than we do,” he said of KCC, which in 2009 gave away a house to a single mother in need. “Part of that is a function of their size, but part of it is that’s just their spirit.”
Knight said that as the churches have met to plan Summer Slam, they have discovered that they share a passion for supporting some of the same causes within the community.
“Over the course of the last month, our meetings have been just as much about fellowship and understanding as they have been about planning this event,” he said.
In addition to co-hosting Saturday’s event, the two churches are planning other ventures, including exchanging choirs or even pastors on occasion.
“This is not a one-shot thing,” Garcia said. “We want to continue this beyond this one event. We want to continue to build relationships.”
The Back to School Summer Slam is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free event will feature music, games, food and other giveaways for students, educators and social workers.
The sponsoring churches will donate $5,000 to three schools (one elementary, one middle and one high school) with the largest percentage of students attending. Visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898 for more information.