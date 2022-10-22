What happens when a church’s annual lobster fair is scheduled two days before Halloween? It becomes a Spooky Shrimp and Lobster Fair, of course.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St., will host the annual fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. In addition to its traditional seafood sales, silent auction and bake sale, the event will feature Trunk or Treat and a costume contest.
Lobsters will be available for $20 each (cooked or live), with lobster meals available for $28 and shrimp meals $24. The deadline for lobster orders is Monday, Oct. 25. Visit st-tim.org.
St. Timothy’s is among a number of area churches hosting events leading up to Halloween. Several fall festivals and trunk or treat events are scheduled. They include:
Truth and treat
Unity Church, 4301 S. Charles Blvd., will hold its Truth and Treat and Trunk and Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Truth and Treat is a series of four short dramas depicting Bible stories. Children must be accompanied by adults and may dress in costumes. Reservations are required and can be made at unityfwb.org. After the dramas, children may take part in trunk or treat. For more information, call 756-6485 or visit unityfwb.org.
Fall festival
New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Old Pactolus Road, will host a community fall festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The free event will include games, treats and prizes.
Harvest Fest
The Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Harvest Fest with inflatables, a trunk or treat and free food from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Fall Fest
Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, will host its annual Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will include inflatables, games and a mechanical bull ride, along with food trucks.
Trunk or Treat
Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, Winterville, will host trunk or treat from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. In addition to candy giveaways, the event will include food trucks and crafts.
Trunk or Treat
Ayden United Methodist Church, 460 E. Third St., Ayden will host Trunk or Treat from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Participants may come in costume, and the event will include games and a hot dog dinner.