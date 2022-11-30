The children’s story of “Cinderella” is about stepping into someone else’s shoes, and in “Cinderella: A Tale Retold,” there are plenty of shoes to fill.

The fairy tale rewrite, by Magnolia Artistic Director Mitch Butts, features an expansive cast of characters, many of them never seen in previous versions of the “Cinderella” story.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.