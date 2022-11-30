The children’s story of “Cinderella” is about stepping into someone else’s shoes, and in “Cinderella: A Tale Retold,” there are plenty of shoes to fill.
The fairy tale rewrite, by Magnolia Artistic Director Mitch Butts, features an expansive cast of characters, many of them never seen in previous versions of the “Cinderella” story.
“It is still the story of the prince and Cinderella,” assistant director Anthony Holsten said of the twist on the popular tale, which opens tonight at Magnolia Arts Center. “The characters are certainly going to be familiar, but it’s not exactly the version that you’ve seen before.”
“Cinderella: A Tale Retold” also features original music by Magnolia’s Tim Messina, who listened to cast members’ voices then wrote songs based on Butts’ lyrics, including ballads and a rap.
“This is not the first time this has been performed, but this is the first version of it here,” Holsten said of the show. “Because of the original music and some of the choices we’ve made, it’s kind of its own unique version.”
In this retelling, audiences get more than the story of Cinderella, her wicked stepmother and stepsisters and her fairy godmother. Those characters share the stage with a king and queen and a wizard, and the dapper (but usually dull) prince gets a couple of side-kicks.
“You get to know more about the prince than we normally would,” Director Marlo Holsten said. “He’s not just this guy in a castle.”
The play helps to fill in the character of the man who captures Cinderella’s heart (as well as her shoe), by providing a bit of a back story for someone who usually seems as hollow as Cinderella’s pumpkin coach.
“(In most versions) he’s so handsome and everyone loves him,” actor Ethan Holsten (“A Christmas Story” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”) said, incredulously. “(But) Cinderella’s the love of his life and as soon as she leaves, he forgets who she is and has to try the shoe on every single girl in the town. The prince is an actual character in this.”
Ethan, a freshman at South Central High School, first tried on the part of the prince just days before the show’s opening when an actor previously cast in the role had to bow out due to illness. That has not been an uncommon occurrence for a show with a cast of more than 30 actors rehearsing during cold and flu season. Even the director has had to shoes to fill.
“We were starting to run out of people to step into new roles,” Anthony Holsten said of his wife’s becoming one of the narrators for the play. “It tested the old adage of ‘The show must go on.’ But what’s neat about it is it really made the show even more of an ensemble piece because everybody really is interacting with each other.”
Christ Covenant School seventh-grader Ruby White, who plays Cinderella, has a lot of off-stage interaction with two of the characters that are played by her mom, Jennifer, and her sister, Kate.
“I brought the girls to audition,” said Jennifer White, recalling how the directors asked her to read a part during her daughters’ auditions. “I didn’t have any idea that I was going to be doing the evil stepmother.
“I think I was typecast because of my hair,” she said of her silver-streaked locks.
White, who said she has not been in a show since she starred in “Mary Poppins” in high school, has enjoyed a chance to share the stage with Ruby (“Junie B. Jones: The Musical”) and Kate, who is in her first Magnolia Arts roles as both a bird and a baker.
Also making her Magnolia Arts debut is Danielle Crawford, who portrays the eager but edgy fairy godmother. Crawford was previously seen in “The Vagina Monologues” with her mother, Diane deGroot, at East Carolina University.
“Cinderella: A Tale Retold” brings together three generations, with deGroot, who portrays a fortune teller; Crawford; and Crawford’s daughters, Zuzu and Leeloo, who have roles as mice.
“There are elements for all ages,” Crawford said. “I think it’s great for the whole family.”
With members in elementary, middle and high school as well as college students and older adults, Holsten estimates that the cast ranges in age from about 5 to 75.
Thad Aley (“Clue” and “Avenue Q”) plays the King of Everything, who decides to host a ball to help his son find a wife. While Aley has previously performed in college and at Washington’s Turnage Theater, “Cinderella” represents his debut performance with children.
“This is my first time to have such a variety of ages,” he said, adding that the experience has been “magical.”
“That, to me, is the joy of this because I get to see the next generation … That’s really what it’s about,” he said. “If we don’t keep bringing the kids into it, we’re never going to have community theater continue.”
Marlo Holsten is grateful that people from so many walks of life have come together for the community theater production. She hopes that members of the community will come out to be part of it as well.
“We want it to feel like you’re coming into a storybook world where anything can happen. Imagination is required and magic will appear,” she said. “We just kind of want everybody to put down all of their rules and expectations and ignore that for a little while and just come and have fun and experience the playfulness of childhood.”