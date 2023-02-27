52707365525_1c670621fc_k.jpg

The Craig M. Goess Construction and Industrial Technology Building is one of 10 facilities on the PCC campus that will host competitions as part of the 2023 SkillsUSA North Carolina East Regional Rally.

 PCC News Service

WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College campus will be brimming with more activity than usual on Friday, when high school students from throughout eastern North Carolina come out for the 2023 SkillsUSA North Carolina East Regional Rally.

Approximately 500 students, including those participating in the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy, are expected take part in the annual demonstration of career and technical education skills hosted by the college. They will compete against one another in everything from welding and automotive repair to robotics and crime scene analysis.