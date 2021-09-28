Greenville residents will have multiple opportunities to weigh in on the city government’s plans to spend $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The first input session is a virtual meeting scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/stkrnwmm. The meeting ID is 892 6182 8751 and the passcode is 145558
Two in-person meetings will be held in October.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding the City of Greenville will be receiving can be used to address the economic impact of COVID-19 on the community, according to a city news release.
Per federal guidance, the money can be used locally for supporting the public health response, replacing city revenue loss, addressing negative economic impacts, premium pay for city workers, water and sewer infrastructure or broadband infrastructure.
The money must be spent within a Qualified Census Tract, an area where 50 percent or more of households are at an income level less than 60 percent of the area’s gross median income.
There are seven qualified census tracts in the Pitt County/Greenville metro area, with the bulk of them concentrated north of the Tar River and the downtown/west Greenville areas.
City officials said their proposed recommendations adhere to the federal guidance and align with goals adopted by the city council.
The proposals are:
- $1 million: Grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19 .
- $789,311: Street improvement funding.
- $300,000: Premium pay to city employees for pandemic work.
- $22.6 million: Capital projects to enhance entertainment and recreation.
This includes:
- Up to $10 million for Guy Smith Stadium improvements.
- Between $7 million and $10 million for 2016 Town Common Master Plan improvements.
- Between $1.5 million and $1.7 million for expanding services at Thomas Foreman Park.
- Up to $3 million to build a trail connection from the Town Common to Wildwood Park.
The in-person input sessions will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 18 and from noon-2 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Both sessions will be at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
Individuals who do not want to attend a meeting can fill out a form that is available at ARPA.greenvillenc.gov.
The website also has more information about the proposed plan.