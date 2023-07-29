Greenville City Hall

A developer could be out $22,000 because the foundation of a home he’s building sticks out 1.5 feet into a required 10-foot set back and is encroaching on a neighbor’s land and privacy.

Greenville’s Board of Adjustment on Thursday denied a variance request that would have allowed the foundation to violate the required setback. The vote came after a long debate over who was in the wrong in an issue that involved a flawed plot plan approved by the city, an oddly shaped lot and confusion over who was actually seeking the variance.


  

