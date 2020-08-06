Requests from a gaming business to occupy a storefront on 14th Street and a tobacco store to operate on West Arlington are among items to be considered by the Greenville Board of Adjustment today.
The board is holding is first meeting since February, with others canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 6 p.m. meeting today will be held via the Zoom online meeting platform. Details for joining are available at www.greenvillenc.gov/home/showdocument?id=20306.
Kristopher Paine of Well Played Games is seeking a permit to operate a business featuring board and video games in the old Harris Teeter shopping center at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard.
Farouq Saleh Inc. is seeking a permit to operate a tobacco shop in a shopping center west of the Circle K station at Arlington and Memorial Drive.
Two other requests also are on the agenda: one to operate a child day care at 506 Fenner Drive and another to seeking a variance on setbacks at 117 Chipaway Drive.
Four other matters were continued, including a request for a permit to operate a gas station a 950 E. Fire Tower Road at Bayswater Road.