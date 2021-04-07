Improvements on nearly 11 miles of city streets are scheduled to begin next week, the City of Greenville announced.
The street resurfacing project involves milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, pavement markings and changes to make streets and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act rules, according to a city news release.
The Greenville City Council awarded a $1.2 million contract to S.T. Wooten Corporation in January.
Portions of 18 streets will be improved during the process, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
One of the streets is a half-mile segment of First Street between Cotanche and South Washington streets, where a mural declaring “Unite Against Racism” was painted in December.
The resurfacing work will remove the mural from the street.
There are no plans to commemorate the mural. It’s creation and the completed project was documented by the city’s public information office, city spokesman Jordan Anders said.
There are numerous photographs on the city’s Flickr page, https://www.flickr.com/photos/cityofgreenvillenc/
Anders said a date has not been finalized for when resurfacing will begin on First Street.
“When it is determined, the city plans to give residents two weeks notice so that they have time to visit it and take photos before it is gone,” he said.