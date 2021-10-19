The City of Greenville celebrated the start of it its seventh fire station with the landowners who helped make in possible.
A ceremony marking the start of construction took place Tuesday at 4170 Bayswater Road, located off of Fire Tower Road. It’s the culmination of a project that began with the purchase of land in 2007 but underwent changes when two landowners wanted to make a deal with the city.
Parker and Becky Overton and Harvey and Brenda Lewis reached an agreement with the city to exchange seven pieces of property deeper into the Bayswater development with the smaller acreage the city bought near the intersection of Bayswater Drive and Fire Tower.
The land swap also brought the city a small body of water surrounded by a half-mile walking track, multiple benches, and a gazebo. During the groundbreaking the body of water was named “Lake Fire Tower” in honor of the Overtons and Lewises. The old N.C. Forest Service watch tower for which the road is named also stands nearby the property.
“We appreciate their generosity that results in a safer and healthier community,” said Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall.
“You try to leave some sort of legacy somewhere,” Overton said.
The land initially purchased by the city wasn’t big enough for its needs, Overton said. The parcels exchanged have an equal value.
He also loves water and thought the city needed a lake with a walking trail that is illuminated by LED street lights at night. The Overton and Lewis families installed the walking track.
Fire-Rescue Station 7 will provide shorter response times to a growing area, said Interim Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Harris.
“Fires double in size every minute and if you aren’t breathing, then time matters. A three minute response time versus a seven minute response time is a huge difference,” Harris said.
The station will service the area along Fire Tower Road between Charles Boulevard and Evans Street and the neighborhoods north and south of the road.
In the last five years, the area has seen significant residential and commercial development and calls for service have increased by 10 percent or 2,500 calls annually, Harris said.
“We’re excited about the impact this new fire station will have on our services to the community and we are thrilled to be able to provide another wonderful open space,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
The new building is a one-story design, totaling 13,583 square feet. The station will include three drive through lanes in its apparatus bay.
There will be seven private bedrooms and four private bathrooms, Harris said. It will feature a clean design that separates potential contaminants from the living areas to minimize the risk of exposure in the station.
A 25-person training room is also included in the design. Harris said the training features include built in space for rapelling, putting ladders against buildings and specialized areas for technical skills such as rope training.
“It’s rather symbolic that we are doing this during Fire Prevention Month,” Harris said. “Make sure your smoke detectors are working, you don’t have any electric hazards.”
People who are concerned about their smoke detectors’ operability, can contact Greenville Fire-Rescue at 252-329-4679 or email FireRescueRequests@greenvillenc.gov.