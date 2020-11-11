A light rain baptized a $33 million infrastructure project designed to stop flooding in downtown Greenville.
Local leaders held a ceremony Tuesday celebrating the completion of the Town Creek Culvert project.
“It seems only appropriate we are celebrating this on a day when we receive a little bit of rain,” Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
The Town Creek Culvert drains stormwater runoff from 302 acres beginning near West Ninth and Ficklen streets continuing to Reade Circle and South Summit Street before draining into the Tar River via Town Creek.
The old culvert was undersized and estimated to be 70 years old.
The new culvert is a 10-foot by 8-foot reinforced box that can carry runoff equal to receiving five inches of rain in a six-hour period, said Lisa Kirby, Greenville’s director of engineering.
Discussions about replacing the culvert system began in 2011, Kirby said. Design on the project started in 2013.
City Council approved the project in October 2017 and work started March 2018.
It was initially estimated that the project would take three years to complete. Instead, the project was completed in 30 months and 4 percent under budget.
The city secured a low-interest loan from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The interest savings reduced the project’s cost by $9 million, Kirby said.
Along with increasing its stormwater containment capacity, the culvert also includes six green infrastructure projects that remove pollutants from the runoff before it enters the river, she said.
One of the major components of the infrastructure is the regenerative stormwater conveyance that runs parallel to Reade Street.
The city removed piping that once ran along the area and installed a series of step pools that allow water to infiltrate into the groundwater system, Kirby said.
It was the largest RSC system in the state when it was designed and East Carolina University was able to secure grants to study its environmental impacts, Kirby said.
“I’m happy to announce the RSC is performing better than anticipated,” she said.
“A project of this magnitude presents its share of challenges and headaches but I’m not sure it could have gone any smoother,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
While many may view the project as nothing more than a system to move stormwater, Connelly said it’s an investment that should give business owners confidence to invest in the downtown area.
“I realize the last two and half years haven’t been easy,” Connelly said. “Road closures, blocked pedestrian passages, the aesthetics of piles of dirt, the fencing and barricades have been challenging to the uptown district so I want to thank everyone for their patience through the process. I hope that all who have been impacted at any point … can now appreciate its importance and value.”
State Rep. Kandie Smith, who was Greenville’s mayor when the city applied for the state’s low-interest loan, said businesses will no longer have to complain about being unable to serve customers because of the flooding.
Even city council members won’t have to wade through a foot of water to get to their cars after a rainy meeting.
“This is just one step in Greenville moving forward,” Smith said.
“Indeed this is about making our city stronger,” said State Sen. Don Davis. “This, my friends, is a great project. This is not just a great project for the city but it is symbolic of what you can do. Not only did we take on a large infrastructure project but we did it ahead of schedule and under budget. It shows when we come together and work together we can get things done.”
City officials also recognized offices with Trader Construction Company, the project’s general contractor; W.K. Dickson, which provided construction administration; and Kimley-Horn Associates, an engineering consultant.