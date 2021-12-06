Greenville’s City Council ruled unanimously Monday to commit $1 million for an affordable housing development near Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.
The project is developed by the Thomas-Mills Group. The investment totals $28,779,927 with the $1 million in state HOME supplemental funding supplied through the city.
The development will serve families who make less than 60 percent of the county’s area median income, which determines the eligibility of applicants for certain federal housing programs.
The proposed development will sport eight three story buildings totaling 180 units. Eighteen units will be set aside as transitional housing for at-risk groups like those fighting homelessness and veterans.
The Thomas-Mills Group is already responsible for existing Pitt County affordable housing complexes at the Courtside Commons and Farrington Trace. Tiana Berryman, housing administrator with Greenville Planning and Development Services, said that the state has functionally approved the funding for the development.
Dustin Mills with Thomas-Mills said that the site’s location, which is near Vidant Medical Center, is at an ideal location for workers at a variety of businesses and has three points of ingress and egress, a rarity in development of affordable housing.
Council member Monica Daniels told Mills she was pleased with the addition of affordable housing in that area. She said, as someone who works with domestic violence victims, it is refreshing to see Greenville take point on the issue. Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover similarly voiced approval for the aid to veterans and others in need of affordable and transitional housing.
Workshop
At a workshop which ran prior to the meeting, staff requested feedback from the council on possible changes to rules that prohibit bars, nightclubs and other establishments that sell alcohol from operating within 500 feet of one another downtown.
Council members originally heard from staff on at their regular Nov. 8 meeting. Council heard about a state law that gives cities and counties more leeway in allowing bars and nightclubs to operate in their communities through the creation of social districts, which the law describes as “a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.”
A permittee is an establishment that has different permits to sell various alcoholic beverages.
Staff has dubbed the changes BAR 2021. The changes are a result of council’s call to focus on the development of downtown. A special use permit would be needed under the plan’s current literature.
Chantae Gooby, chief planner, said that an ordinance as discussed by staff would delete the separation establishments serving alcohol have from one another, but would keep spacing rules in effect between those establishments and single family districts and home.
Gooby showed practices used by other cities in the state, including eastern metro areas like Wilmington and Goldsboro. Gooby said that most cities have requirements that are far less complicated than Greenville’s.
Council Member Will Bell questioned parking concerns for businesses, while Connelly stated that proposals to set early closures for downtown bars at midnight on weekends might not be equitable from a free market standpoint. Gooby said that private parking akin to the kinds found at the City Market could be implemented and that such rules for midnight closures are already employed at certain alcohol businesses.
Gooby plans to take council member feedback to the Pitt County Stakeholder’s Group to review in January so that a text amendment can be presented to the council some time next year.
At the workshop, council members also heard about the Pitt County DownEast Sculpture Exhibition. Four new sculptures were nominated for approval by the Pitt County Arts Council and one piece, “Memory Bomb” at the Elm Street Greenway Access was requested to stay. The council wants to add that piece to the county’s public art collection.
During the regular meeting, the following items were approved as part of the council’s consent agenda:
• A request for authorization to condemn property for Greenville Utilities Commission's Easement Acquisition for the Southeast Sewer Service Area.
• A Resolution of intent to close a portion of Line Avenue from the northern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue to the southern right-of-way of CLNA Railroad.
• A Resolution of intent to close a portion of Truman Street from the northern right-of-way of West Street to the southern right-of-way of CLNA Railroad.
• A resolution authorizing the filing of two applications to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the fiscal year 2022 FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program for Stormwater Capital Projects
• A lease agreement proposal for the replacement of the current golf and utility cart fleet at Bradford Creek Public Golf Course.
• A contract with Riverside Recreation for the provision of watersports services at Wildwood Park
• Acceptance of the donation of Heart Sculpture from Pitt County Arts Council
The council also approved an increase in the cap for small business funding from CARES Act fuds from $15,000 to $50,000 .
It also discussed American Rescue Plan fund allocation as it applies to the area of Thomas Foreman Park and Greenfield Terrace. Council’s full hearing and discussion on the funding was not available at press time.