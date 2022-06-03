A proposed parking plan for downtown Greenville will likely see price reductions for employee parking permits and on-street parking, city staff said.
Greenville Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin told participants at an input session on Thursday that staff will examine pricing adjustments based on comments received from business owners, officials from the Uptown Greenville development group, at the meeting and a similar forum on Tuesday.
“This is what the purpose of these meetings are about, to give us feedback, constructively, on ways we can make improvements to the plan,” Cowin said. Cost reduction was the main request.
Twenty people attended a Thursday afternoon input session to discuss the proposal, which is meant to encourage motorists to use city lots and free up on-street parking. Participants focused on the cost of employer and employee permits. During a Tuesday night session with seven people, discussion also focused on downtown residential lease costs and on-street and parking lot costs.
The city is proposing two permitting options for people working downtown: an employee permit and an employer permit. The permits vary on where vehicles are parked and how many vehicles can use one hang tag. Both cost $40 a month, $480 a year.
Billy Smith, owner of 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom, said a 10-tag limit on employer permits won’t work for businesses like his, which have up to 15 people working each shift.
“You’re basically saying the employees are going to pay for all the parking,” said Alex Stevens, owner of Cape Fear Tattoo.
Stevens and others said faster turn-around of on-street parking spaces could be accomplished through tougher enforcement of parking rules. Cowin said increasing enforcement will be part of the final plan.
Business owners questioned why the changes were needed and why they were being made at this time.
Cowin said people have to begin viewing the downtown area as an urban setting because two hotel projects, a market-rate apartment building and Intersect East, a mixed-use campus that will house light manufacturing, research and development, housing, restaurants and office space in an area at 10th and Evans streets, will change the downtown area.
‘If we waited for the right time to make a change we would never do anything,” Cowin said.
People who live downtown will have the option of purchasing a reserved parking lease that assigns them a specific parking space for $70 a month or $840 a year. They also would have the option of buying an unreserved lease that allows them to park in any city parking lot for $55 a month or $660 a year.
The proposal also would charge $1 an hour for on-street parking with a maximum time of three hours. After the three-hour period, violators will be charged $5 for each 30-minute interval.
It’s been recommended the on-street cost be reduced to 75 cents with one-hour of free parking, Cowin said.
Parking in city lots would be free for the first hour and 75 cents an hour for the remaining time. There will be no maximum parking period in lots.
Cowin said the plan would no longer allow individuals who do not live or work in the downtown area to lease parking permits.
He said numerous East Carolina University students who live outside the downtown area have done this, keeping their vehicles in spaces for days at a time. Eliminating this would make an additional 70 parking spots available to the public.
Another request out of Thursday’s meeting was to allow free parking in the evenings, with several saying it should begin at 5 p.m.
The Greenville City Council will review the proposal at an upcoming meeting.