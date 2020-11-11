A proposal to guide future street repairs in the city could shift priorities from resurfacing to preservation.
The recommendation was discussed during the Greenville City Council’s Monday workshop session.
The city last year began a survey of its streets to document the condition of the pavement, including details about cracks and the rate of deterioration. The goal is to create a plan for making repairs.
The new data show that the city needs a street maintenance plan that will make streets last longer and “allow us to get more bang for the buck for our resurfacing dollars,” City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
The city’s last pavement survey was conducted in 2014. Since then the city has spent $17 million in local dollars and Powell Bill funds, money provided by the state, to resurface more than 108 lane miles, said Lynn Raynor, a civil engineer with the city.
Greenville has 728 lane miles, which is a mile of roadway in a single driving lane.
It’s estimated the city would have to spend $57.4 million to fix its road problems, the bulk of which are located in residential areas.
The city’s annual street maintenance consists of repairing road cuts made for utility repairs, along with making improvements to sidewalks, installing traffic calming devices and mowing.
The city spends $2 million on resurfacing streets.
“In order to stick with just a resurfacing program we would need at least twice as much money,” Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said.
Adding preservation techniques such as crack sealing and filling, or using micro resurfacing methods, improve street quality at less cost, said Craig Schorling, an engineer with Transmap Engineering, which conducted the survey and will write the final report.
Road resurfacing currently costs $175,000-$200,000 per lane mile. Crack sealing costs $5,000-$100,000 per lane mile. Spending $350,000 in crack sealing can generate more than $1 million in return by extending a road’s life, officials said.
While switching from a resurfacing plan to a pavement preservation plan could extend the life of city streets, it will require an initial investment in equipment and hiring additional employees to do the work instead of contracting it to an outside firm.
“Before we set Transmap off to incorporate (pavement preservation) into this, we wanted to bounce this idea off council to make sure you are comfortable with the idea of carving away a portion of the resurfacing funds and put it towards maintenance with the purpose of extending the life of these streets,” Wall said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilmen Brian Meyerhoeffer and Rick Smiley said they thought it was a great idea.
“One of the most common questions I receive is about our roads and what’s happening to them and why aren’t we doing enough,” Meyerhoeffer.
He would like to get the information out to the public so they will know the city is addressing street maintenance issues.
Monday’s workshop was held before the council’s regular meeting. Votes during the meeting decided the following matters.
Public ArtThe council unanimously approved two public art projects prior to a 4-3 vote against a Black Lives Do Matter street mural project on First Street.
The approved projects included a mural for the Fourth Street parking garage and wrapping traffic signal boxes at Evans and Fifth streets, Cotanche and Fifth and Cotanche and Reade Circle with three separate pieces of vinyl art.
Connelly questioned if the council should proceed with the parking garage mural since another person had expressed interest in the project.
Smiley asked if the individual had submitted a proposal to the civic arts commission. Wall said discussions about the new proposal had just started.
When Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, presented the parking garage mural she said there was a space for a second mural on the building’s Cotanche Street side.
The mural approved Monday, “Bubbles” was recommended by the commission because it is a “whimsical, fun scene representing the feel of Greenville,” and represents the city’s multiculturalism because one hand is Hispanic and the other is black.
The traffic signal boxes project was approved without discussion.
The votes came before an emotional debate on the proposed First Street mural. The council’s action on that matter authorized artist to paint a that said “Unite Against Racism” instead of what was proposed and requested.
Bradford Creek
The council unanimously approved an amendment to its contract with Antares Golf Management, formerly Billy Casper Golf, so the company will continue managing Bradford Creek Golf Course.
Under the amended contract Antares will receive $125,000 annually to manage the course through 2022. The company announced earlier this year it would end its contract with the city in March.
Water recreation
The council unanimously approved a three-year agreement with Riverside Recreation to provide an onsite water sports rental service at the Town Common.
Riverside Recreation will pay the city a monthly fee between April and October. Other rental services may use the park’s boat ramp but only Riverside will be stationed there.