The public can weigh in on Greenville City Council’s revisions to its electoral districts during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
After the public hearing the council will discuss if it wants to adopt the map that was presented to the public or make further revisions. The council’s map must be approved no later than Dec. 17 so the Pitt County elections board can prepare for the council election that will be held March 8 along with the state’s primary elections.
Elected bodies with districts are required to redraw the boundaries after the decennial census to ensure each district has an approximately equal population.
The plan being presented to the public, Option B2, preserves the shape of existing districts and uses geographic features, streets and landmarks to help define district boundaries.
During the mapmaking process, changes to the boundaries in District 1 and 2 resulted in the need to modify the boundaries of District 2 and 5, an area bordered by Southwest Greenville Boulevard, U.S. 264 Alternate and Davenport Farm Road, to ensure the populations of each district were balanced.
Option B2 was the best option for keeping adjacent subdivisions grouped together and the populations as equal as possible, officials said. The map also keeps the sitting council members in their existing districts.
Greenville’s City Council has members from five districts and a sixth member who is selected by all city voters. The mayor also is selected at-large.
The council also is scheduled to authorize the sale of two downtown parcels to a hotel developer.
The city and Greenville Ventures are scheduled to close on the sale of two parcels located at 421 and 423 Evans St., known as the Hammock Lot, for $203,000. Greenville Ventures plans to build a 100-room hotel at the location.
The council must approve a resolution authorizing the mayor or city manager to finalize the sale and other parts of the agreement, including a lease for parking spaces, release of city easements and other contracts.
The agreement should be finalized by Dec. 9.
The council also will receive a presentation of recently enacted state legislation that changes some Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission laws.
The new rules give cities and counties the authority to create social districts, which the law describes as “a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” A permittee is an establishment that has different permits to sell alcoholic beverages.
The new law also allows cities and counties to set rules for allowing people drink alcohol in outdoor areas not owned by the business selling the alcohol.
The council was scheduled to hear the presentation earlier this month but it was delayed.