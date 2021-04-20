Greenville City Council and GUC’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Bethel water and sewer systems transfer agreement and capital projects budget during a virtual joint meeting on Monday.
The two governing bodies also approved a 2% market/merit pay increase for employees of their respective organizations’ that will begin in the new fiscal year.
Under the framework of the Bethel transfer agreement, Bethel’s water and wastewater systems assets will be transferred to the City of Greenville “for the use and benefit of the Greenville Utilities Commission,” said Chris Padgett, GUC’s chief administrative officer.
The Bethel Board of Commissioners approved the agreement on Thursday.
GUC will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the systems and Bethel customers will become retail customers of GUC. They will pay a water rate that is 15 percent higher than the rate paid by customers inside Greenville’s city limits. However, the average Bethel customer will see a 23 percent reduction in their water and sewer bill.
Improvements to the two systems will be managed by GUC using grant money awarded to Bethel.
Bethel, a town of 1,789 residents and 750 water/sewer customers, has struggled in recent years with high customer rates because of earlier debt and problems with inefficiencies and stormwater infiltrating its sewer system.
In 2016, Bethel and GUC began discussions on a takeover of Bethel’s water and systems. In 2017, the two entities signed an agreement to begin formal exploration of the feasibility of a takeover.
One of the larger challenges was the need to make improvements to Bethel’s existing infrastructure.
The State of North Carolina stepped in and awarded Bethel $4.5 million in grants to identify the problems and make repairs.
Padgett said engineers estimate $4.37 million of the grant should fund Bethel’s capital needs.
The water system needs 1,500 linear feet of 2-inch galvanized pipe replaced and 5,100 linear feet installed to create a second water system connection with GUC. It also needs to replace of 750 mater meters to match the ones used by GUC and rehabilitation of a groundwater supply well.
The wastewater system needs repairs to 118 manholes, two pump stations replaced and repairs to the collection system pipes.
GUC will refinance the $3.5 million of outstanding debt the town owns, lowering the interest rate.
Three of the six bonds have payoff dates in 2051 and 2052, Padgett said. Along with the lower interest rate, they’ll be refinanced for a 20-year period. The plan is to refinance the bonds in May.
Padgett said that with the transfer agreement and capital projects budget approved, the design of the capital projects will begin next month. GUC will begin transferring customer records and changing out the meters from May through July.
The transfer becomes official July 1, when the new fiscal year for Greenville, Bethel and GUC begins.
Monday’s vote is the last action needed to formalize the transfer. The two governing bodies will have to approve the capital projects budget once the design is complete.
The newly approved agreement also identifies a boundary for the Bethel service area. It includes the town’s corporate limits and up to two miles outside of the contiguous corporate limits.
Like Greenville, any request for wastewater extensions within two miles of Bethel’s town limits shall require a petition for voluntary annexation.
“The two city limits are almost nine miles away from each other and there is plenty of room for Greenville to grow over future decades to the north and a lot of room as well for Bethel in the northern part of the county,” Padgett said.
Pay raise
Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin said the city and GUC study what, if any, raises employees may receive in order to “maintain a pay system that is internally equitable and compatible and competitive with the external marketplace.”
Cowin said the city and GUC survey local industries and review public sector benchmarks to find out what raises are being offered.
Based on the data collected, Cowin said it’s recommended that the market/merit pay increase for both organizations be 2%.
City Councilwoman Rose Glover asked if the increase would address issues surrounding wage compression, a situation were new employees are paid almost the same and an employee with more years of service.
Cowin said the city’s pay matrix is designed so employees whose salaries fall below the median pay grade will receive a higher merit increase than those whose salaries are above the midpoint.
The City Council and GUC unanimously approved the recommendation.