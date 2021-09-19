Greenville City Council and GUC’s Board of Commissioners will meet jointly at 6 p.m. on Monday to decide if Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for their workers.
The council members and commissioners also will vote on the recommendations for health and dental benefits that will go in effect in 2022.
The joint session will be held in the City Council chambers, 200 W. Fifth St.
The joint pay and benefits committee last month recommended making June 19 a paid holiday for city and Greenville Utility Commission employees.
Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1895, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed all enslaved people would be free. It was 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in southern states.
June 19 has long been celebrated as a holiday among African Americans living in Texas, but over the decades more people in other states began marking the date. This year, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday. It is not a state holiday.
The pays and benefits committee also recommended that the rates employees pay for medical/prescription and vision insurance remain unchanged in 2022.