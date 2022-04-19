A candidate for Greenville City Council said his conviction in 2009 for indecent liberties with a child, which landed him on the state’s sex offender registry, was due to systemic problems with the judicial system.
William Charles Shiver, 68, of Greenville was found guilty by a Pitt County jury on two counts of indecent liberties with a child on April 22, 2009. He served two consecutive sentences totaling three years and two months for the crime that court documents said took place July 1-8 of 2007.
According to the court documents, the victim was under 16. Shiver was 54.
In a phone call Monday, Shiver did not deny his status on the registry.
“That’s one of the reasons that I’m running,” he said. “I want to make sure that we give justice to all people and maintain a right for all citizens to have an equal participation and fairness in the court system.
“I didn’t get bitter with that, and I’m not going to go through my court case, but one thing for sure that, regardless of our political party and persuasion, we must consider the issues and the character behind the often emotional and misleading political process. How we conduct ourselves through the political season is just as important as the ballots that are cast on Election Day.”
Shiver compared his situation to that of Dontae Sharpe, the Greenville man who in 1994 was convicted for the murder of George Radcliffe, 33, in a Greenville neighborhood at the age of 19. Sharpe was exonerated after serving 25 years in prison and in November 2021 was pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“That’s a cousin of mine,” Shiver said. “I’m familiar with (that case), supported it, and it played out for over 20 years. Because I had all of the support and witnesses, and different people involved, had I just paid attention I probably would never have experienced what I experienced.
“The equalness of the system and having oversight over a grand jury I think would help change the big disadvantage of the percentages of the people that go to court, and (the number who) get tried and convicted would be much less if there is more consideration to details and facts, not based on what we think.”
Shiver was asked if he would say systemic issues played into his conviction.
“Yes I would,” he said. “Absolutely. I’m not angry about it because it’s behind me 10 years now. I would not get involved with being mad because I’ve been a community person all my life. Setting up over 17 COVID testing sites, delivering 3,000 boxes of food. I never stopped, even when I got separated from my family.
“I just want to see a more balanced approach in our judicial system toward all citizens and increase collaboration and inclusiveness.”
Shiver’s website says he served as senior pastor at Shield of Faith Outreach Ministry for more than 16 years. He served as the administrator for the Shield of Faith Fellowship of Churches in California. He and his wife are founders and owners of Sure Foundation Behavioral Health Services LLC.
In 1989, Shiver established Community Impact Organization, a nonprofit that developed an out-of-school suspension program, as well as a community substance abuse prevention program. Shiver worked through that organization to set up COVID testing sites and food delivery.
He attended college at Elizabeth City State University.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Offender Public Information, Shiver on April 22, 2009, was also found guilty of attempted harassment of jurors. His sentencing in that ran concurrent with his second prison sentence.
Shiver is running against incumbent Monica Daniels for the council seat in District 1 which includes areas north of the Tar River.
According to Dave Davis, director of Pitt County Elections, a convicted felon can legally run for office so long as they are not incarcerated, on probation or on parole. Once an individual’s sentence is complete, they can vote and run for office.