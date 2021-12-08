Greenville officials want additional community engagement and planning before they greenlight American Rescue Plan funding for community projects at a park and community center.
The Greenville City Council has been deliberating on uses for $24 million in ARPA funding since September. The money must be expended by December 2026.
Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin on Monday presented to the City Council three initial uses for almost $2.8 million of the money: an expansion of Thomas Foreman Park’s campus, improvements to Greenfield Terrace Community Center and premium pay for essential city employees.
The area staff selected for possibly expanding Thomas Foreman Park on Nash Street consists of 14 parcels of land. Cowin said that five of the lots are vacant, six are rental properties and three are permanent residences.
Mayor P.J. Connelly and council members stressed the importance of reaching out to residents to determine if they would consent to sell. Council member Monica Daniels said that a number of residents have told her they are not receiving their mail, making communication another barrier staff will have to address.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said that the expansion would require steps like appraisals and relocation assistance as the plan moves forward. She said the process is “exhaustive” due in part to federal funding.
“This is a process in which we would work with the property owners and tenants to ensure no one will be caught off guard,” Wall said.
She also stressed that, right now, the process is about bringing information to the council on possible projects. Future steps include putting together a schedule and a concrete budget if the council is interested.
Connelly, a property manager, said it would be difficult for residents in that area to find rental rates that compete with current ones in that area.
“From our city standpoint, we need more housing,” Connelly said. “It is going to be tough for them to find something with a similar payment depending if they own it or if they are renting. I would be very, very cautious. Just because the assistance is there does not mean they could afford that.”
Connelly said that he is all in favor of expanding amenities at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, located at Thomas Foreman Park, but not at the expense of individuals who have lived in the area for decades.
The dollar amount attached to the expansion project in the meeting’s agenda is $1.6 million. Wall said that any expansion at Thomas Foreman Park would be difficult without a complete or continuous area of property acquisition. She said the city would have to acquire a number of lots.
The city currently is installing a 6,000 square-foot public swimming pool on the property to replace the 50-year-old facility near Guy Smith Stadium.
Cowin also presented information on possible improvements to Greenfield Terrace Community Center. The agenda listed improvements to cost $500,000 to $600,000. Improvements would include kitchen enhancements, acoustic enhancements, landscaping improvements and work on basketball courts.
Daniels was vocal about wanting an indoor workout room, which Cowin said would require an addition to the building. The dollar amount expressed would not cover the cost of an addition.
“My problem with this is that you are limiting the citizens yet again in that area,” Daniels said. “None of our elderly or young people will want to work out outdoors in the cold and, again, all of our community centers have indoor exercise facilities and I would like to see that for this as well.”
Council asked that staff bring more information on the Greenfield project to a future meeting and that staff reach out to those at the properties outlined in the Thomas Foreman Park expansion. Wall projected February as sufficient time to cost out Greenfield and make contact, to which the council agreed.
ARPA funds being put toward premium payments for eligible city workers who did jobs deemed essential between March 2020 and April 2021 were discussed briefly. Three possible payment options were presented: a one-time payment of $500, $1,000 or $1,500. ARPA funding would provide between $300,000 and $900,000 with the city’s general fund contributing between $20,000 and $60,000.
Payment for non-essential employees would equal to half the agreed upon amount as was received by essential employees: $250, $500 or $750.
Employees for whom the premium would increase their pay above $76,515 would require extra justification according to Byron Hayes, director of financial services.