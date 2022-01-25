The Greenville City County voted 4-2 to make way for large data processing facilities that mine cryptocurrency but limited where they can locate in response to noise concerns.
Monday's vote came after nearly three hours of staff presentations, community comment and council discussions during a remote meeting conducted on Zoom. Amendments to the city's zoning rules now allow two types of data processing facilities: centers where the equipment is stored in buildings and a modular facilities where the equipment is stored in modular units similar to shipping containers.
The amendments encountered intense opposition because of noise generated by massive cooling systems that run constantly and the amount of electricity used by such facilities.
The changes will limit both types of facilities to areas with industrial zoning — staff had recommended allowing facilities in buildings be allowed in areas with office, commercial and industrial zoning. The facilities must also be located on parcels of at least 35 acres.
The city has four areas with industrial zoning including in downtown Greenville and Fire Tower Road, said. Greenville’s Chief Planner Chantae Gooby. The 35-acre requirement will rule out those areas.
A 2,500-foot radius between the facilities and residential properties and schools also was added along with a requirement to install vegetative buffers along the property.
The existing industrial park north of the Tar River is near Wellcome Middle School and single family homes, Gooby said, but there is still suitable property available for either type of data processing facility.
Mayor P.J. Connelly asked about the industrial property along Allen Road and its distance from Lakeforest Elementary School. Gooby estimated the school is about 2,000 feet from the county landfill transfer station, which is the only industrial operation in the area.
About two dozen people spoke for and against the proposed text amendment.
“I’ve enjoyed this neighborhood for almost two decades now and from what I’ve seen from reports on these plants is they historically generate a tremendous amount of relentless noise from the fans used to remove the heat from the processors,” said Alford Adams, who lives in a residential area near Indigreen Corporate Park, part of the city’ industrial area.
“This is a serene and pleasant area for us who live in the homes near the industrial park,” Adams said. “I ask you to consider the effect this will have on this residential area for me and all my neighbors. Consider the potential negative impacts this operation will have on the community as a whole.”
Rejecting the text amendments would send a message that Greenville rejects new technology, said Tom Kulikowski, board chairman of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, an economic development organization that receives monetary support from the City of Greenville.
“Despite any differences which we might have, one thing we can agree is economic development in Pitt County has lagged for far too long,” Kulikowski said. “For us to begin winning the economic development wars we as a community need to embrace 21st century technology.”
Greenville already has Grover Gaming, which produces video games, and it’s the homebase of Mr. Beast, who creates digital content with more than 200 million viewers, he said.
“Data centers are part of this moment,” Kulikowski said. “If we turn away from the opportunity to embrace 21st century business models, including data processing centers and modular data processing facilities, we will continue to be left behind.”
Residents of Limestone, Tennessee, are fighting against a cryptomining company operating in their community, said Donna Whitley. While not operated by Compute North, the company that wants to operate in Greenville, the Tennessee company uses similar technology that neighbors say is too noisy.
“We want growth and business that enhances our quality of life, not degrades it,” she said.
She and others urged the council to delay their vote until more can be learned about the amount of noise generated by Compute North’s facilities.
Mark Sprauge, an East Carolina University physics professor who studies acoustics and sound mitigation, said the city should require a complete noise study vetted by experts because of how noise is affected by things such as seasonal changes.
Patty Varra, Compute North’s site development manager, said the local facility will use natural and engineered sound mitigation to reduce noise. She said the Greenville facility also will have no emissions, no chemicals, no pollution and will follow all rules set by the city.
Verra also said while many centers focus on bitcoin mining, Compute North isn’t designed to do that alone.
Numerous people opposed the project because Compute North’s current customers primarily mine cryptocurrency.
The opponents say cryptocurrency is connected to human trafficking and the drug trade.
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer said traditional forms of currency like the U.S. dollar are also involved in criminal activities but no one is proposing banks be shuttered.
As Monday’s meeting started, Councilman Will Bell said he was the city's liaison on the Greenville-ENC Alliance’s board. Bell said he consulted with City Attorney Emanuel McGirt about whether his service created a conflict of interest and if he should recuse himself. They determined it didn’t.
However, attorney Charles “Sonny” McLawhorn, an opponent of the amendments, said he believed there was a conflict and Bell shouldn’t vote. McGirt said the council would have to vote to either allow Bell to vote or to recuse him.
Councilman Rick Smiley said he didn’t believe there was a conflict because the council appointed Bell to the board to represent the council’s interest. The council voted 5-0 to allow Bell to vote. Bell did not participate in that vote.
Councilwomen Rose Glover and Monica Daniels expressed reluctance to support the amendments.
“It bothers me that we won’t know what the noise levels will be. If it was in my community I would say no,” Glover said.
“We are the voice of the people and we’ve had numerous people who have done their research and who have given us viable reasons to not move forward,” Daniels said. “We cannot discredit those concerns.”
When the final vote was taken Daniels and Glover voted against approving the amendments and Smiley, Bell, Meyerhoeffer and Councilman William Litchfield voted to approve them.
Following the vote, the Alliance released the following statement by Kulikowski: “This change was important to economic development and industry recruitment efforts in Greenville and Pitt County. This will allow us to be competitive with other cities and counties as we work to attract companies in the fast-growing tech sector that bring well-paying jobs and large investment to our community.”