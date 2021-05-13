Greenville City Council will consider a developer’s request to reduce the required commercial space in a student housing development during today’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting.
The request from the attorney representing the Jolly Roger student apartments, located at the intersection of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard, is one of six public hearings the council will hold during the meeting, which will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 and the city’s website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
Attorney Michael Birch wants council to remove a section from the city rules governing the construction of dormitory-style housing in the downtown area.
The targeted language requires a minimum of 10,000 square feet of retail sales or other non-residential uses be included in the building.
Birch said the city has an oversupply of vacant retail space in the downtown area. Allowing developers of dormitory-style housing to use the vacant space for other activities will reduce an oversupply of such space in the city, he said.
Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission rejected Birch’s request in late April with a 6-2 vote. The commission approved a similar request from the developers of University Edge and Dickinson Lofts earlier this year. The City Council also approved that request.
Prior to the April 28 vote on Birch’s request, planning and zoning commission member Michael Overton said there needs to be further discussion about the rule. Overton voted against Birch’s request.
Public hearings
- Request to annex 1.58 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue southwest of Frog Level Road.
The property currently houses CW’s Auto Sales. Staff said it’s anticipated the property owner will continue to use the property for auto sales.
Rezone nearly1.49 acres located at the northwestern corner of the intersection of Diamond Drive and Sapphire Court from unoffensive industry) to heavy commercial.
The property is located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, land located outside the city limits but is governed by the city’s planning guidelines.
According to the council’s agenda materials, the site could accommodate 3,000 square feet of automotive sales under the proposed zoning. Under the current zoning it could accommodate 14,000 square feet of warehouse space.
The planning and zoning commission approved the request in April.
- Rezone nearly 2.4 acres located between Dickinson Avenue and Southwest Greenville Boulevard and west of Williams Road from residential-agricultural to residential high-density multi-family.
The planning and zoning commission approved the request in April.
Designate the Flanagan-Wagner House, 903 E. Fifth St., as a local historic landmark. The State Historic Preservation Office said the house has special significance and integrity because it’s an intact example of early 20th century Tudor Revival architecture and because it was home to the Flanagan family which was, “responsible for commercial and civic activity that had profound effects on the city’s early 20th century growth.”
Public hearing on the city’s 2021-22 annual action plan for the city’s Community Development Block grant and HOME Investment Partnership funds owner-occupied home rehabilitation, public service, down payment assistance and new construction.
New business
Following the public hearings, the Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority, Sheppard Memorial Library and Greenville Utilities Commission each will present their proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budgets.
Planning staff will give a presentation on changes to the city’s planning and development regulations. The changes are required to comply with legislative rules.
Councilman Rick Smiley requested council hear a presentation from the Historic Preservation Commission regarding a recommendation to enact a rule that will prevent buildings designated as historic landmarks or located in a historic district from being demolished due to neglect.