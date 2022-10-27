City officials hosted a neighborhood meeting in north Greenville on to focus on housing, recreation, policing and code enforcement, but resident questions centered around the airport, trash and the lack of retail development.
More than 30 people attended the community input session Tuesday evening at the city Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center in Greenfield Terrace Park. Councilwoman Monica Daniels, whose district encompasses areas north of the Tar River welcomed the group. “We want to update you on some changes in the area and to hear some of your concerns and just talk,” she said.
Brenda Hardy wanted to know what was going on with Pitt-Greenville Airport. Hardy, who lives on East Catawba Road, near the end of the airport runway, said three nearby homes were recently demolished. Hardy believed the airport was responsible and she wanted to know why.
No one from the airport was invited to the meeting, which City Manager Ann E. Wall called an oversight. Several others complained that airplanes landing at the airport were flying lower as they approached the runway, a situation Councilwoman Rose Glover said she observed at her own home.
The airport purchased and demolished the three homes as part of a noise mitigation effort overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, Airport Director Kim W. “Bill” Hopper told The Daily Reflector on Wednesday. The FAA gave the airport a grant to purchase homes located in an area where noise levels are higher than average.
“We pay fair market value for the homes and some people who didn’t want to live near the airport sold their property and obtained homes away from the airport,” Hopper said Wednesday. Relocation expenses are paid in some instances, he said. The three homes were the last ones purchased through the program, which ended Aug. 31, he said.
The airport has no plans for the property, he said.
Several speakers complained about the deteriorating roads, especially Flemming School Road.
Wall explained that while the city maintains roads in areas within the city limits, Fleming School Road is state maintained because it’s in an unincorporated part of the county. Residents said they’ve sent complaints to the state transportation department but no repairs have been made.
One woman said people in her neighborhood were putting trash on the streets instead of curbside, as the city requires. The woman said she’s also frustrated that people who hold events at the park aren’t properly disposing of trash and she routinely has to clean it up.
Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan said members of his staff are assigned to a group that cleans up parks based on the number of events occurring during a given weekend. He said planning can be changed to ensure all parks are cleaned.
A man said too often he and others in the area have to call to request services such as mowing at the park. He said the city needed to routinely monitor and cut the grass without prompting.
Several people also complained about trash along Belvoir Highway and in other areas.
“That is an age-old problem we deal with in Greenville,” Wall said. “The city spends countless dollars doing litter pickup on city-maintained roads. That’s money we could put on so many other projects if people would just keep a garbage bag in their car, put their litter in it, and when they go home at night, put it in their garbage.”
The city is working with Pitt County to do more to address littering, she said.
Rena Bunns said the area needed a bus shelter to protect people from sun, wind and rain while waiting for a bus. She also said a senior center should be established at the Barnes-Ebron-Taft center so people do not have to drive across town to access events at the Council on Aging facility on County Home Road.
Wall said the city has talked with the N.C. Department of Transportation about building a bus shelter at the entrance of Greenfield Terrace but the state doesn’t want a structure in its right-of-way.
Work is underway to redesign the city’s existing bus routes. When the new routes are established the city will spend about $600,000 building new shelters, she said.
Wall said she will talk with the leadership of the Pitt County Council of Aging about partnering to offer services at Greenfield. The city already works with the council to provide activity space at the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center off West Fifth Street.
A question was raised about a roundabout being built on West Fifth Street. Wall said two roundabouts are planned for West Fifth Street as part of the city’s BUILD Grant project. The city received two grants, a combined $16.3 million, to undertake seven projects that will increase and improve bicycle and pedestrian paths, rework West Fifth Street and upgrade other areas. While the city initially believed the seven projects could be completed for $24 million, Wall said recent estimates put the cost at about $30 million.
Wall said the city will solicit construction bids for the projects sometime this fall and plan for construction to begin in the spring.
“I’ll say this now, construction is hard and it’s a pain in the neck,” Wall said. “Have patience with us.”
A representative of the North of The River Association, an organization that formed to protest a crypto-mining operation, asked what monitoring efforts the city would undertake now that the N.C. Division of Air Quality had granted an air quality permit to World Cat Greenville, a boat manufacturer whose process has the potential to release hazardous materials into the atmosphere.
Wall said state law doesn’t permit the city to undertake that form of air or water quality monitoring. Her response prompted another question about the water quality report that Greenville Utilities releases. Monitoring the quality of water coming from a tap is different from environmental monitoring, Wall said.
Another NOTRA member requested the city repeal the ordinance that allows modular data processing facilities to operate in the community.
Prior to the audience discussion, Greenville Police Capt. K.Z. Thomas, west zone commander in the patrol division, said during the last 12 months, crime stats show only one or two Part 1 crimes, which are violent crimes against people and property, were reported in the Oak Grove Estates, Countryside Estates, North River Estates and Greenfield Terrace neighborhoods.
“Perception and reality can sometimes be a little different,” Thomas said. “Your perception is real to us and if you feel like crime is high then we want to figure out why you feel that way and try to address it.”
Thomas said addressing crime begins with people reporting incidents. People can file some reports online, over the telephone or request an officer, she said. People shouldn’t report crimes through social media.
Prevention also is needed. Greenville has a problem with people leaving their vehicle doors unlocked and storing valuables and weapons inside their cars. People need to lock their car doors and take weapons and valuables inside their homes.
Parks planner Mark Nottingham reviewed the city’s plan for upgrading the Greenfield Terrace Park and the community center. The City Council has allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the improvements.
Among the proposals is increasing the community center by 1,200 square feet to add an indoor fitness center, updated playground equipment, resurfacing the outdoor basketball court, adding benches and lighting to the walking trail and parking lot improvement.
Nottingham invited the audience to review staff recommendations and use stickers to select the choices.
Tiana Berryman, city housing administrator, outlined the services the city offered to help people maintain their homes and to become first-time homebuyers.
Les Everett, assistant director of planning and development, discussed the work code enforcement undertakes to ensure neighborhoods are maintained and people aren’t forced to live in substandard housing.