An $875,000 state grant will help the City of Greenville make street and infrastructure improvements in the area surrounding a proposed Ficklen Street hotel development.
Greenville is one of 30 local governments in rural areas to receive grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, State Rep. Brian Farkas, D-Pitt, said in Monday’s announcement. The grant is funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved by Congress in 2021.
“This is another big win for Pitt County as we cement our status as the epicenter of eastern North Carolina,” Farkas said. “The intentional revitalization of Greenville’s commercial core is a key part of our economic growth and long-term prosperity.”
The city will use the money, along with local dollars, for improvements along Ficklen, West Eighth, West Ninth and Washington streets, according to a news release from Farkas.
Stark Holdings plans to rehabilitate the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site to build a hotel and event space. Taft Family Ventures plans to build an apartment building and parking garage nearby on property fronting Dickinson Avenue.
The Greenville City Council voted in May to approve two letters of intent to move ahead with developers on the projects.
It agreed to sell Taft Family Ventures land and a building it owns at 729 Dickinson Ave. for $1.24 million. The parcel, currently home to the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, will be combined with others to build the apartment complex and parking deck. The city will lease 45 parking spaces.
Taft, in turn, agreed to move the museum to the nearby historic Cupola Building, which it will renovate with a $240,000 contribution from the city.
The city also agreed to spend up to $3.1 million on infrastructure improvements to streetscapes and other infrastructure in the area. It’s unclear if the grant money will make up part of the total. Greenville officials were unavailable for comment Monday because city officers were closed to commemorate Juneteenth.
Farkas’ news release said the grant will pay for improvements including standard sidewalks on both sides of the Ficklen Street and ramps that meet American with Disabilities Act requirements.
Other improvements include the addition of canopy trees spaced about 150 feet apart, bicycle racks where appropriate, enhanced street/pedestrian lighting, trash receptacles, and decorative signs.
Street reconstruction and stormwater improvements will also be completed along the corridor. Work starts Oct. 1, the release said.
Trees will help mitigate stormwater impacts, climate change and the urban heat-island effect, the release said, which is when paved streets and sidewalks absorb heat and release it, raising temperatures.
Farkas said the streetscape aesthetic will improve the roadway quality and safety, promoting a healthy lifestyle and business and social activity.
“The increased property tax values and sales tax revenues generated by these improvements should yield positive long-term economic impacts as more people regularly visit the area and call it home,” Farkas said.
Since the site is near the city’s G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center and the local greenway system, Farkas said the enhanced connections should amplify residents’ access to other areas within the city and beyond.
Other Pitt County communities will have future opportunities to pursue Rural Transformation grants starting in early September, Farkas said.