The City of Greenville added more than $7,000 to its coffers last week when the state treasurer delivered funds from the Unclaimed Property Division.
Staff at the Department of State Treasurer’s Office found unclaimed funds totaling $7,172 that belong to the city during a recent review of records.
The money accumulates when payments owed to the city are turned over to the treasure's office because of routing errors and other common problems that result in failed transactions.
Approximately 17 million properties valued at roughly $919 million are under the custody of the treasurer's office. There are 202,410 unclaimed properties worth nearly $17 million from Pitt County in the NCCash.com database, Folwell said.
Anyone can put their name or the name of their business or organization into a search tool at the website and find how much money the state is holding for them.
For the fiscal year to date, Unclaimed Property has paid 107,216 claims totaling $62.2 million from NCCash. Part of that total has been distributed through the new NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing for claims up to $5,000, Folwell said.
As of May 24, the treasury department paid 478 claims totaling $34,476 in Pitt County this year. Statewide, 25,786 claims were paid to North Carolina residents totaling nearly $1.8 million. When claimants no longer living in North Carolina are included, the total rises to 30,383 claims for $2.1 million.
The Unclaimed Property Division receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, according to state law.
The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at www.nccash.com.