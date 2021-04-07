Greenville has the resources to undertake $43.2 million in new construction projects, including seven transportation improvement activities, starting in the new fiscal year, an assistant city manager reported during Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting.
Michael Cowin said along with a $15 million federal transportation grant and funding from other sources, the city can issue two bonds totaling $27 million over the next two years to pay for not only the transportation improvements, but five other projects.
The council received an update on the BUILD Grant project, named for the U.S. Department of Transportation grant the city received in 2019. The update was presented during the council’s workshop session, followed by a budget discussion during the council’s regular meeting.
A presentation on the city’s 500-foot rule governing the location of bars and nightclubs also took place during the workshop session.
BUILD Grant projects aim to improve bicycle, pedestrian and multimodal transportation between the city’s medical district and the downtown area.
Seven projects are being funded with the grant, three involving separate sections of West Fifth Street, including the installation of two roundabouts and roadway and streetscape improvements.
The other four projects are:
- Phase 3B of the South Tar River Greenway along the Tar River to the VA Health Care Center.
Construction of a multi-use path along Moye Boulevard to Stantonsburg Road and ending at Memorial Drive.
A new greenway to connect Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street to the East Carolina University Millennial Campus south of West 10th Street.
A new greenway connecting East First Street to East Fifth Street, built along a portion of the Town Creek Culvert.
It was initially hoped the work could be done for about $25 million, but with nearly 60 percent of the design work complete it was estimated the cost would be $32.5 million, city civil engineer Lynn Raynor said.
“There are a lot of variables associated with completing any project. What we needed to do is, looking at those total project costs, we needed to actually consider looking at some value engineering, how can we cut some of these costs so we could bring the overall costs of the projects down,” Raynor said.
The grant requires all seven projects be completed, he said. West Fifth Street’s projects are a priority since it is a main connector between the downtown area and medical district.
All the project must allow for easy expansion in the future, Raynor said.
It was decided about 50 percent of the proposed landscaping be eliminated, Raynor said. Most brick sidewalks and plazas would be converted to concrete and grass structures and crosswalks would be defined with high-visibility materials instead of brick.
That cut the project cost to $27.97 million, which will be funded with the $15 million federal grant, about $6.8 million in money the city already has and a $6.7 million bond Cowin proposes issuing in the summer of 2022.
Cowin also proposes the city spend $6 million to build its seventh fire station, $625,000 to expand the truck bay at Fire Station No. 1, $4.5 million on the new community pool, $1.25 million on improvements to the Eppes Center and $2.77 million for projects at Wildwood Park.
Cowin recommends financing the non-BUILD projects with a $20.35 million bond that would be issued this summer.
The annual debt payment on both bonds will be about $1.8 million, based on conservative interest rates of 3.5 percent and 4 percent, Cowin said. Money is available to pay the additional debt, he said.
Work on the final design for the seven BUILD grant projects continues. A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 29.
People can get an online form to comment on the project and review details by visiting BUILDprojects.Greenvillenc.gov. They also can review slides and a video about the project.
Paper forms are available at Sheppard Memorial Library, Carver Branch Library and Moyewood Recreation and Cultural Center.
Officials with Kimley-Horn and Associates, who are creating the designs, can be reached via email at GreenvilleBUILDprojects@gmail.com or by calling 329-4821.