Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending the city open more areas where businesses can operate small-scale breweries and distilleries.
Planning commission members asked staff to explore the idea in February after voting for a recommendation to eliminate from the city’s zoning ordinance a requirement that prevented new bars from locating within 500 feet of existing bars.
The City Council in January approved new rules titled “Bar 2022” governing the establishment of new bars in the downtown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue area. The council then asked the planning and zoning commission to weigh in on extending the change to other parts of the city. The commission voted 6-2 to recommend eliminating the rule separating bars while keeping the rule that bars cannot operate within 500 feet of a church or residential area.
After that vote commission members asked staff to research the possibility of allowing microbreweries and microdistilleries in other parts of the city, possibly in industrial areas since the microbusinesses involve the production of beer and spirituous liquors.
Microbusinesses are only permitted in the city’s downtown commercial zoning district under current rules. Staff also considered commercial downtown fringe, general commercial and heavy commercial zoning districts.
“I think you guys definitely grabbed the spirit of what we were reaching out to in our last meeting,” Chairman Kevin Faison said. There are industrial properties that aren’t in use, he said, “we were trying to figure out a way the city can use this space.”
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby reviewed the four industrial zoning districts in the city. Each differs in minimum lot size, allowed uses and required setback from roadways and other industry and zoning districts.
Microbreweries and microdistilleries would have to seek special use permits to operate. The permits can be reviewed and potentially revoked if there is evidence of disruptive behavior or not following conditions placed on the business.
The city’s largest area with industrial zoning extends along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (U.S. 264 Bypass) between Pactolus Highway and N.C. 11. The city has agreed to avoid annexing an area along Staton Road so city taxes would not discourage industrial development.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls for law enforcement and Staton House Volunteer Fire Department answers fire calls in that area. That could create a lapse in collecting calls for service data needed to ensure permit compliance, Gooby said.
“Once you look at industrial zoning in the city and look at what is available, likely for development, I don’t know if including industrial is going to move the needle for you. I am not sure if it’s going to give you a payoff,” Gooby said.
The better choice is to allow businesses in commercial districts that already allow bars. It opens up more locations for development, Gooby said.
Commission member Max Ray Joyner III asked if permitting in commercial districts also requires a 500-foot separation from residential areas.
“Currently it’s not in the recipe,” Gooby said.
Faison, Joyner, Alan Brock, Hunter Payton and Andrew Denton voted to recommend adding the microbusinesses to the additional commercial districts. The five other members of the commission were absent. The City Council has final approval.
Gooby then asked the commission to weigh in on a recommended change in two ordinances governing certain types of retail alcohol sales.
The city has separate ordinances governing businesses described as “wine, beer and keg store” and “wine/craft beer shop.” Gooby recommended the two styles of businesses be combined into a single use because of similarities in how they operate. The board agreed with her recommendation.
The commission will have to approve final language of the changes along with final language of the 500-foot rule changes at a later meeting.
Affordable housing
The commission unanimously approved rezoning 2.89 acres located along the southern right-of-way of West Arlington Boulevard about 300 feet west of Evans Street from general commercial to office residential.
Patrick Olding with Woda Cooper Development said the company wants to build 48 units of affordable housing on the property.
Wood Cooper built Old Firetower Place, a 60-unit affordable housing development, on Sunbury Way, about 18 months ago.
Olding said the 48 units will be divided between two residential buildings. A community building including management offices and laundry facilities also will be built.
Rent prices are based on apartment size and occupants’ income, he said. It’s anticipated a one-bedroom unit will cost $431-$792, a two-bedroom unit will cost $638-$957 and a three-bedroom unit will cost $736-$1,105.