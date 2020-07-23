Questions about in-person meetings and COVID-19 precautions sparked a debate among Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission members at their Tuesday meeting.
The board held its first in-person meeting in the Greenville City Council chambers since February. Some commission members were spaced 6 feet apart on the dais, which forced other members to sit at temporary seats in the audience gallery.
While few people outside commission members and city staff attended the meeting, a question was raised about whether the board should continue to hold meetings in person due to the seating arrangements and other concerns.
“At the end of the day we are all concerned about the safety of ourselves, our family and our loved ones,” Chairman Les Robinson said.
Commission member Hap Maxwell said spending long periods of time in enclosed spaces with lots of people increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. He asked if it would be safer to continue remote meetings, especially if an item before the commission would likely bring out numerous speakers.
Senior Planner Chantae Gooby said 44 people can be seated in the council chambers under current social distancing guidelines. More people can be seated in the nearby Third Floor Gallery and the city hall’s first floor lobby and brought to council chambers to speak during public hearings.
The benefit of in-person meetings is the commission can vote on presentations after they are made. Meetings held via remote conferencing require a delay in action because the public is given 24-hours to submit additional comments.
Commissioner members Michael Overton and Max Ray Joyner III wanted to continue in-person meetings so votes could occur that night. Robinson asked if individuals concerned about their health could participate via remote conferencing.
Information technology personnel said it would be difficult to set up Zoom conferencing in the council chambers but teleconferencing would be possible, Gooby said.
City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said while the public could participate remotely, all commission members would have to attend in-person. If not, the session would be reviewed as a remote meeting and voting would be delayed.
Commission member Kevin Faison asked if public participation could be limited. “A lot of times this room is full. There are 12 people speaking, but seven say the same thing,” Faison said.
Robinson said under the state’s open meeting laws, people can’t be prevented from attending government meetings. He asked if equipment that reads a person’s body temperature could be used at meetings.
City officials have discussed if equipment should be purchased, said Thomas Barnett, director of Greenville’s Planning and Development Services. Currently employees monitor their own temperatures.
Faison, who works in health care, suggested getting a forehead thermometer, which his workplace uses. He made a motion that the commission hold its August meeting in-person but require the use of a forehead thermometer and face masks, which was approved unanimously.
Requests to postpone new zoning for developments on Portertown Road as well as proposed amendment to the city land use map also prompted discussion. The items already had been delayed on multiple occasions.
Joyner said he would vote against any additional postponement requests unless a reasonable excuse was given.
A fourth postponement request involving a new text amendment defining small private school uses was granted so representatives from neighborhoods surrounding a newly built private school athletic complex could continue discussions with the owner.
Robinson said he didn’t mind postponements when the parties involved are working on a compromise.
As for the three remaining items on the agenda, the commission voted unanimously to give initial approval to:
- Rezoning nearly 24 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from residential-agricultural to residential-medium density with a restricted-residential overlay.
- A preliminary plat for a subdivision project entitled Bent Creek-Phase 6, located at the end of Gordon Drive. The proposed plat consists of 19 lots and totals 6.944 acres.
A preliminary plat for a subdivision project entitled Stonehaven, located at the end of Great Laurel Court, west of Allen Road. The proposed plat consists of 44 lots totaling nearly 11.8 acres.
The items will go before the City Council for final approval. The commission also unanimously re-elected Robinson as chairman and Overton as vice chairman.