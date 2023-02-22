Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City Council eliminate citywide the rule preventing a new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing establishment but keep the rules governing the distance from residential areas.

The commission voted 6-2 in favor of the motion making the recommendation at its Tuesday meeting. It the council passes the rule, bars could open next each other in shopping centers across the city as long as they are not within 500 feet of churches or homes.


