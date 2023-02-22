Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City Council eliminate citywide the rule preventing a new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing establishment but keep the rules governing the distance from residential areas.
The commission voted 6-2 in favor of the motion making the recommendation at its Tuesday meeting. It the council passes the rule, bars could open next each other in shopping centers across the city as long as they are not within 500 feet of churches or homes.
Commission members Billy Parker, Hunter Peyton, Max Joyner III, Kevin Faison, John Collins and Andrew Denton voted for the motion and Hap Maxwell and Allen Thomas voted against the motion.
Thomas said he wanted more time to review maps presented by staff and to discuss the recommendation with some people in the community.
The vote came after commission members debated whether the rules preventing bars from opening within 500 feet of residential property should be eliminated or the distance should be reduced.
The commission debated the decision at the request of Greenville City Council, which last month approved new rules titled “bar 2022” governing the establishment of new bars in the downtown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue area.
The new rules apply only to the downtown area, so council directed the planning and zoning commission to review and recommend what, if any, changes needed to take place on a citywide level regarding the location of bars.
The current rules on locating bars prevent them from locating within 500-feet of an existing bar, a single-family residential district, or a single-family home, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said.
GIS technician Johnathan Bryant presented the board with maps showing where bars are currently permitted under the city’s existing rules. The areas were mainly along Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive and several major intersections such as Charles Boulevard and Red Banks Road and Memorial Drive and Red Banks Road.
Bryant showed that reducing the boundary between bars and residential areas did expand where bars could locate. However, completely eliminating boundaries would significantly expand availability.
Bryant said he couldn’t show what property was available for construction or rent in those locations.
Joyner said he didn’t want the “bar 2022” rules expanded citywide because of the limitations on bar size and the rules governing the process for obtaining special use permits to operate.
Faison, the commission chairman, recommended eliminating the 500-foot distance between bars and reducing the distance between bars and single family housing to 300-feet.
Faison said he believes there needs to be some separation between bars and houses, but reducing the distance did give potential bar owners a few more locations.
Maxwell opposed reducing the barrier between homes and bars. He reminded the commission the problems his neighborhood, the Tar River/University neighborhood, also called The Grid, experienced when Dr. Unk’s restaurant opened in the neighborhood. It operated more like a bar, he said, and residents had to deal with noise, trash and other nuisance behavior. Maxwell said he didn’t want other neighborhoods to experience that behavior.
Denton, who works in commercial real estate, questioned if there was really a lot of interest in opening bars outside the downtown area. Denton said he doesn’t get a lot of inquiries about areas outside the downtown area.
Joyner eventually made a motion to eliminate the 500-foot separation between bars from the current bar rules but maintain the 500-foot separation between bars and single-family homes.
Before the commission voted, the question of allowing microbreweries and microdistilleries in other areas of the city was raised. Gooby said the use was initially limited to the downtown area because warehouses and large commercial spaces were available for the use.
Several commission members said the use should be expanded to certain commercial areas in other parts of the city. They also asked staff to explore permitting the facilities in areas zoned for industrial and unoffensive industrial uses. The commission unanimously approved the motion and directed staff to explore the expansion.