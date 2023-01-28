Greenville City Council must decide in the coming weeks what capital improvement projects it will prioritize because of rising costs, staff told elected officials during their annual planning meeting.
Greenville Financial Services Director Byron Hayes reviewed the cost escalations the city, Greenville Utilities Commission and Pitt County government have experienced in recents months.
When the council was presented plans to build several bridges and a boardwalk at Wildwood Park last year the estimated cost was $1.75 million. Two months later the estimate increased by $2.5 million.When the final bid was awarded in September, the cost of $4.72 million, Hayes said.
GUC saw a project jump from an estimated $8.9 million to nearly $12.7 million.
The county government reported construction of its new sheriff’s office administration building rose from an estimated $6 million to just under $18 million. That’s three times the original amount, Hayes said.
The county also reported that a courthouse renovation project jumped from $1 million to $3 million in six months, and a sidewalk project jumped from $35,000 to $50,000 in six months.
A national construction cost index reported that costs increased by 11.5 percent in 2021 and 14 percent in 2022, Hayes said.
Building materials have risen 35.6 percent since the pandemic started in 2020, he said, with steel prices alone increasing 128 percent since 2021.
These price escalations will likely effect what capital improvement projects the council can fund in the coming years, City Manager Ann E. Wall said.
“This is an FYI to the council that says this is what is coming down the pike,” Wall said.
“As we come to the council in the coming months with all the capital projects we’ve planned, these cost escalations are going to come into play and it may cause the council to help us prioritize the projects so we can get done what council wants us to do,” Wall said.
Between now and fiscal year 2027-28, the city has $236.65 million in proposed capital improvement projects on the table, Hayes said.
The projects include a nearly $28.5 million BUILD Grant project designed to improve West Fifth Street and make greenway and sidewalk improvements, make $58.6 million in improvements to the city’s stormwater system, equipment purchases and a possible new headquarters for the police department and nearly $23.8 million in recreation and parks spending.
There also are plans to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade the Town Common bulkhead, replace a drainage pipe and fund improvements for Greenfield Terrace park and the Dream Park Community Center.
Wall said design expenses for many of the projects are also increasing, a reflection of the increased construction costs and design firms juggling multiple projects because every local government in the United States received ARPA money.
Councilman Rick Smiley asked staff to provide information on which projects have deadlines for spending the money. The American Rescue Plan Act funding requires the council to identify projects and costs by late 2024 and have the projects completed by Dec. 31, 2026. The $16 million federal BUILD grant also has deadlines.
Hayes said he believed that by the end of the 2024, increases in construction should level off but he’s doubtful there will be decreases.
Councilman Will Bell said he believes decreases will happen.
“Everyone in the housing industry was saying prices would continue to go up on houses … but prices are going down,” Bell said. “I get the cost of things are going up, but as these contractors stop getting their list full with projects because people are tightening up their budgets and wallets, they are going to have to lower their prices because they are going to need work.”
ARPA projects should be prioritized because of the time limits, Bell said, but he thinks others can wait to see if costs come down.
“How do we deliver this message to our citizens,” Councilman Les Robinson said. People have been hearing about certain projects so how does the council explain some projects may be delayed because of costs, he said.
Wall said as staff brings projects to the council it will be thinking about messaging.
Prior to its discussion on cost escalations, the council received positive news about the city’s current budget.
As of Dec. 31, the fiscal year midpoint, city revenues were still higher than expenditures, even though the expenditures were higher because of cost increases, Hayes said.
Revenues as of Dec. 31 are about $6.5 million above expenses, Hayes said. “A lot of that is just due to some of our revenues coming in earlier in the year, but at the end of the year we’re projecting revenues to exceed expenses by $1 (million) to $2 million by the end of the year.”
The excess is expected even though the city spent an additional $1.2 million on salaries based on the results of a pay study and provided a 4 percent merit/market pay increase based on employee evaluations.
Hayes said staff is continuing to monitor expenses as costs are increasing and supply chain issues are declining. The city purchased items such as vehicles two years ago and they have been delivered, Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said. However, the vehicles are expected this year.
As the city’s financial services staff and the city manager’s office begins preparing the new fiscal year budget, Hayes anticipates the city will continue its current services with the revenue that is expected to be generated in the new fiscal year.
Friday’s meeting began with a review of the community input collected as the city and a consultant prepare a new recreation and parks master plan.
Greenville’s demographics are changing, said Nicholas Kuhn, a professional landscape architect with Kimley-Horn.
The city’s population of people 65 and older is growing twice as fast as the rest of the state, Kuhn said, and its population of adults 35-45 has grown 14 percent. But since 2010 its youth population has dropped 13.2 percent. The state’s population in that age range has dropped 8 percent.
Specifically, the age group of people 20-24 is down 18.5 percent and the 10-19 age group is down 15.6 percent.
The study identified the top goals of residents is developing a safe system of greenways and trails, diversifying programming to accommodate changing interests and demographics, identifying locations for new neighborhood parks for equitable access, updating and expanding existing facilities and identifying funding and grants to support maintenance and improvements.