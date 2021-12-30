Food, live music, the city’s second emerald drop and fireworks await New Year’s revelers at the Greenville Town Common on Friday.
Festivities for this year’s celebration begin at 9 p.m. at the First Street park, according to a release distributed by the city on Wednesday. The event will include live music by The Afterparty Experience, multiple food vendors, a photo booth, the Emerald Drop Countdown and fireworks when the new year arrives.
This year’s event will be the second one for the City of Greenville. The first one was held in 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will be providing masks for attendees at this year’s event if they choose to wear them.
The Afterparty Experience is a young, dynamic and energetic band that features some of the region’s most talented singers and musicians together with an on-stage DJ, the release said. They deliver continuous music featuring Top 40 hits and more.
The city’s large emerald- shaped light display will be lowered as the crowd counts down to midnight. Organizers will then launch the fireworks display.
Food vendors at this year’s celebration include D’s Shrimp and Grits, Williams Catering, Tula’s Fish and Chips, Lime and the Corn, Sparky’s Snowballs, and East Carolina Italian Ice.
The event this year will not include alcohol sales because the city could not secure a nonprofit organization willing to partner and handle the sales. The city is prohibited from from selling alcohol.
Proceeds generated from the sales in 2019 supported the Third Street Education Center. Without the sales this year, there will be no beneficiary, the city reported.
The Town Common is located at 105 E. First St. For more information about the event, visit nye.greenvillenc.gov.