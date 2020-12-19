The city is hoping to fetch a good price on two properties it's selling in west Greenville.
The City Council on Monday unanimously approved plans to sell lots off Fifth Street and Third Street by accepting upset bids. The properties require slightly different processes because one already has an active offer.
The Overton Group, a property development firm, has submitted a $260,000 bid for nearly two acres of property located on New Street next to the Third Street School property.
The Overton Group’s owner and president is Michael Overton, a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission and chairman of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, an economic development group.
Overton wants the property to consolidate his business’ maintenance department, which includes a landscape division.
"I have five people in maintenance, five trucks and just a ton of equipment and I need to get it all in one place,” Overton said in a later interview.
Because Overton submitted an offer and paid a deposit, the city will now place an advertisement seeking an upset bid. Other buyers will have 10 days to submit a sealed bid.
After the 10 days pass, the bids will be open and the highest bid will become the new offer, Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said.
The city will then publish a new notice seeking a new upset bid.
The process ends when a 10-day period passes without a new bid being placed.
The city council must approve the final offer within 45 days of the bid process ending.
The other property, a house and .68 acres located next to Nathaniel Village at 431 W. Fifth St. has no offer at this time. It has an appraised value of $148,000.
Cowin said the city will advertise the property and accept sealed bids during a 30-day period. The bid period is longer because there's been no previous offer on the property, he said.
After 30 days, the city will post an advertisement seeking bids to beat the highest offer for a 10-day period. The 10-day bid period will continue until no upset bids are submitted.
The city council can then consider selling the property.
The city may withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted. The council also has the right to reject any of the bids.