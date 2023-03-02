...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The thunderous sound heard on Memorial Drive in Greenville early Tuesday morning was a film production involving fireworks, the city reports.
On Monday Greenville Fire-Rescue issued a public advisory that residents could expect to hear a sound similar to thunder about midnight Tuesday and that GFR, the Greenville Police Department and 9-1-1 services were aware of it.
"Residents of the 3000 block of South Memorial Drive in Greenville should anticipate a loud sound during the night hours of Monday, Feb. 27, 2023," the post read. "This sound will occur around midnight as part of an event. The sound will be equivalent to the sound of thunder and will last around a minute. Please be advised that Greenville Fire/Rescue, Greenville Police Department, and Pitt County 911 are aware of the sound, and it poses no threat."
The post's vagueness drew confusion from some residents and led to broad speculation on its origin across social media. On Thursday, Brock Letchworth, public information officer for the City of Greenville, confirmed that the sound came as part of a film production by Tripwire South, a group which according to its website provides products, services and training for law enforcement agencies and military units.
Letchworth said Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel were on hand, as were off-duty Greenville police officers. Their services were paid for by Tripwire South.
The city refrained from announcing the nature of the production in order to refrain from needing to deploy resources for a crowd, according to Letchworth.
"It was a decision by the city that if we would have told people exactly what was going on, we would have had to worry about crowd control at that point," Letchworth said. "We weren't prepared to deploy resources for crowd control."