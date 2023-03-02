Greenville Fire-Rescue logo
Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The thunderous sound heard on Memorial Drive in Greenville early Tuesday morning was a film production involving fireworks, the city reports.

On Monday Greenville Fire-Rescue issued a public advisory that residents could expect to hear a sound similar to thunder about midnight Tuesday and that GFR, the Greenville Police Department and 9-1-1 services were aware of it.

