Greenville traffic engineers are figuring out the safest way to get pedestrians and bicyclists across one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
City officials, working with civil engineering firm VBH, met with about 20 people on Wednesday during a public input session for a feasibility study focused on pedestrian crossings on 10th Street between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue.
Participants weighed in on short and long-term solutions that were presented. The information will be used in a final report to be presented in November.
“This study looks at how do we move pedestrians and bicyclists from the north side of 10th Street and visa versa between Dickinson Avenue and Evans Street,” said Greenville City Engineer Lisa Kirby. “It looks at what we have today, it looks at what development will be like in the future, and we try and predict what the needs will be.”
Having a feasibility study in place will increase the chances of obtaining funding in the future, Kirby said.
The 10th Street Connector opened in the late summer of 2019. The 1.4-mile stretch of roadway directly connects East Carolina University’s main campus to the Medical District. The roadway includes an overpass that spans Dickinson Avenue and the city’s north-south railway.
Pedestrian traffic along the stretch of 10th Street currently is limited, Kirby said. The construction of Intersect East, a development housing light manufacturing, research and development, housing, restaurants and office space, and a planned hotel and entertainment space in the area of Ficklen and Ninth streets, will change that, she said.
There also is a plan to build a greenway along a rail corridor between Dickinson and Ficklen to 10th Street. “We feel like all those things combined really drive the need for something in the future,” Kirby said.
One short-term solution involves building a pedestrian crossing. One design would have a “refuge island” in the median that would give people a safe place to wait for vehicles to pass.
Another crossing would rely on safety beacons, similar to traffic signals, that are activated by pedestrians when they want to cross. Kirby said Greenville officials propose using a signal that flashes red, warning drivers they must stop until the pedestrian or cyclist completes the crossing.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, crossings with beacons can reduce pedestrian crashes by 69 percent and total crashes by 29 percent.
“The question you have to ask yourself is, even with the safeguard in place, is it reasonable and safe to put pedestrians in the path of a vehicle,” Kirby said.
The solution may be to put up fencing along the median to prevent people from crossing anywhere but the pedestrian crossings already at Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue.
A possible long-term solution would be a pedestrian bridge over 10th Street that would allow walkers and bicyclists to cross the highway without stopping traffic.
Mark Garner, a retired planner, said he’s pleased the city is planning for the future.
“I think it’s a good idea to have this meeting and to be thinking forwardly about how you get pedestrians safely across a major thoroughfare because they are going to want to go across from Intersect East to Dickinson,” he said.
Garner thinks on-street pedestrian crossing is the solution for both the immediate and long-term future because people aren’t going to walk a few hundred extra feet to cross under the overpass or to access a pedestrian bridge.
“They will try to cross the road,” Garner said.
If a pedestrian-controlled safety light is used, Garner said it needs to be a time-controlled signal when activated. A pedestrian-controlled safety light is used in front of Umstead Residence Hall on ECU’s main campus. Garner said he has seen significant traffic backups build up because the light comes on every time a student activates it.
“The idea of phasing this project, as long as they can do it safely, is a great idea,” said Sharon Rhue, a consultant working with Intersect East. “I think the overpass is a really great option, finding creative ways to get up and down the overpass is going to be a challenge but I think there are ways to do that. I’m excited the city is taking this on.”
The more a city can provide safe routes for alternative means of transportation such as walking and bicycling, it helps a community grow without a significant impact on traffic, she said.
City officials are accepting public feedback on the study proposals until Oct. 25. Comments should be emailed to edejesus@greenvillnc.gov or ltriebert@vhb.com.
The proposals are available for review at 10thStreetPedStudy.greenvillenc.gov.