Greenville traffic engineers are figuring out the safest way to get pedestrians and bicyclists across one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

City officials, working with civil engineering firm VBH, met with about 20 people on Wednesday during a public input session for a feasibility study focused on pedestrian crossings on 10th Street between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.