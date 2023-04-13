...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
City to finance $2.5 million for radio purchase plan
The Greenville City Council is expected to authorize a financing agreement to purchase about 600 radios for the city’s police and fire-rescue departments when it meets tonight.
The resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of an installment financing agreement, security agreement and other documents related to the purchase is part of the council’s consent agenda, where multiple items are generally approved with a single vote and no discussion.
The vote comes one week after the Local Government Commission, which is staffed by the state treasurer’s office, approved the city’s plan to finance $2.5 million over a 10-year period to fund the radio purchases.
The cost of replacing the 600 radios is $5.5 million, said Byron Hayes, Greenville’s financial services director.
The city received $3 million in federal grant dollars that will pay for the police radios, leaving the city with $2.5 million to fund, Hayes said.
The existing equipment was purchased 10 years ago and support services ended five years ago, he said.
Staff recommended financing the $2.5 million because the city was able to get a good interest rate and the yearly payment equals the amount of funding already set aside in the general fund for radio system costs.
“Essentially it’s not changing the budget or changing anything significantly in our debt service because we have funds set aside for the radio purchase,” Hayes said.
He also said that making a one-time $2.5 million purchase would require the city to forgo other projects, even though the amount is relatively small when compared to the city’s overall budget.
The 600 radios are a mix of handheld devices and some vehicle radio consoles, Hayes said.
While the purchase order has been placed, the delivery likely will be staggered because of supply chain issues and the size of the order, he said.
City staff is working on plans to stagger the purchase of radios in the future so replacements can be done more consistently.
The city is purchasing Motorola radios from Motorola Solutions, Hayes said.
The financing agreement council is scheduled to vote on is with JPMorgan Chase Bank.