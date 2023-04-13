The Greenville City Council is expected to authorize a financing agreement to purchase about 600 radios for the city’s police and fire-rescue departments when it meets tonight.

The resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of an installment financing agreement, security agreement and other documents related to the purchase is part of the council’s consent agenda, where multiple items are generally approved with a single vote and no discussion.


