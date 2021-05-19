Several Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission members questioned why the city wants to rezone a portion of the Town Common to permit commercial development.
Senior Planner Chantae Gooby recommended the change during Tuesday’s commission meeting. The request meets the goals of the city’s Horizons 2026 Community Plan to protect open/conservation space; place residential, commercial and recreational spaces in walking distance of each other; promote development in the downtown area and use underutilized land in areas already developed.
The planning and zoning commission will vote on the request when it reconvenes at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Individuals have until 6 p.m. today to submit comments on the agenda items. Comments may be submitted to the City Clerk’s office, 200 W. Fifth St., or emailed to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov. Comments must include the individual’s name and address and must be labeled either “public comment” or “public hearing” in the subject line.
“What prompted this request?” Commission Chairman Les Robinson asked.
“I am not aware of a particular prompt,” Gooby said. “This was something that was initiated through the city manager’s office. This is why this rezoning was started.”
The City of Greenville has requested that 5.2 acres of property located on the east side of the Town Common be rezoned to commercial downtown development.
The entire Town Common is 21 acres, according to the city’s website.
The targeted property encompasses part of the Town Common where the WOOW radio antenna once stood, an area behind the Inclusive Playground, the parking area, Town Creek Bridge and a portion of an area along Baker Street.
“I want to make a point that there is an area of Town Common that does have some limitations that doesn’t allow the city to develop the larger portion of the Town Common,” Gooby said. “This location doesn’t have those limitations.”
The property’s current zoning is office-residential high density and residential high density multi-family.
Under the current zoning, 40 multi-family units could be built on the site, according to the commission’s agenda materials.
Under the proposed zoning, the site could accommodate a mixed-use center with kayak/canoe rentals and a combined 7,000 square feet of restaurant and convention center space. Because part of the property is in a floodway, special permitting must be secured to allow any construction.
“I am a little disconcerted about hearing that a quarter of our Town Common is going to be rezoned for other things. I don’t like the idea very much,” said commission member John M. Collins. “What kind of protections are there for the greenway and the old bridge that links the Town Common to Baker Street? Is this going to be protected or is this going to be undermined?”
Gooby said she is not aware of any development plan for the property but the proposed zoning will potentially allow for things to be built there.
“The Town Creek Bridge has been put there. That’s a trail head that leads to the greenways,” Gooby said. “I can’t speak to whether it would be impacted but I’d like to see that stay in place. That is an important element to getting you started from the Town Common to the greenway.”
“We don’t have any reassurance that it won’t. I saw some suggestions that might be put there: kayak rental, restaurant but there are scores of things allowed in CD (commercial downtown),” Collins said.
“You are correct,” Gooby said.
Commission member Kevin Faison asked if the city would build whatever facility placed on the land or if it would be subleased.
Gooby again said she knows of no specific plan for the property.
During the Greenville City Council’s 2019 planning session Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin spoke about the need to make improvements to the Town Common bulkhead because it is nearing the end its life cycle.
He discussed a recommendation to replace the current bulkhead with a combination of terraced walls, natural vegetation and bank stabilization to better combat flooding and improve the view, according to an article in The Daily Reflector.
Cowin said the design would allow for commercial development, like a restaurant, in the area proposed in this rezoning.