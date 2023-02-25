Former Howard University President Joyce Ann Ladner told an audience at a Black History Month celebration that the killing of Emmet Till and other injustices shaped her generation and propelled them to make changes and warned the fight must continue.

Ladner, a civil rights activist and the first woman to head the prestigious historically black institution in Washington, D.C., addressed a crowd Feb. 18 during the annual event at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where the church also gave its Trailblazer Awards to state Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don Davis, educator Garrie Moore, artist James A. Fairfax and former Congresswoman Eva M. Clayton.


