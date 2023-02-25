Former Howard University President Joyce Ann Ladner told an audience at a Black History Month celebration that the killing of Emmet Till and other injustices shaped her generation and propelled them to make changes and warned the fight must continue.
Ladner, a civil rights activist and the first woman to head the prestigious historically black institution in Washington, D.C., addressed a crowd Feb. 18 during the annual event at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where the church also gave its Trailblazer Awards to state Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don Davis, educator Garrie Moore, artist James A. Fairfax and former Congresswoman Eva M. Clayton.
During her speech Ladner, 78, recalled and recounted her experiences with racism and prejudice growing up in Mississippi in the Jim Crow South. She said that Mississippi was the most heinous place in the country to grow up during that time. She asked the audience to imagine only seeing the names of black people in the newspaper for crimes, not being able to try on clothes or shoes in department stores before purchasing them, not having access to the white public library, not being able to have a meal in a restaurant, or escape the wrath of segregation where she was constantly called the N-word.
“This was my world, and I was only 12 years old when 14-year-old Chicago boy Emmet Till was abducted, tortured, and lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store,” said Ladner. Ladner said that although she was aware of grown men being lynched, it was devastating and frightening to see Till’s mutilated face on the cover of Jet Magazine.
She said that white vigilantes had not murdered any children up until that point, and the face of Emmett Till became the symbol of all that was wrong regarding race relations in the country. “I call ours the Emmett Till generation because his horrific murder caused us children to vow to avenge his death when we were old enough to do so,” said Ladner. “We would join the civil rights movement of the 1960s, we the children of the post-World War II era, where many of our fathers fought for democracy abroad sorely disappointed to return home to continued racial discrimination.”
She said some of those men, like Mississippi civil rights leader Medgar Evers, joined the NAACP and fought for the day that they would be able to register to vote and change things. “They taught us that our generation had a special responsibility to bring an end to racial discrimination, to achieve economic justice, and to find as many ways as possible to uplift those left behind.”
Ladner said that she participated in her first Civil Rights demonstration in 1961, where a few blocks from her college campus they were met with police barricades, tear gas, and chased with ferocious police dogs. “There’s nothing more frightening to me than to be chased by a police dog,” said Ladner.
“It touched some of my most primal fears and reminded me of what it must have been like for our ancestors who tried running away during slavery,” Ladner said. She was one of three students expelled from Tougaloo College in Mississippi for organizing the demonstration. She went spent the rest of her college years working on civil rights as much as she studied.
She attempted to register to vote three times, she said, including when she was a senior in college. Each time the registrar flunked her literacy test.
Ladner warned audience members about lawmakers across the country banning books by black authors and the teaching of black history in our schools in this country and she remembered photos and the Norman Rockwell painting that depicted 6-year-old Ruby Bridges being escorted by U.S. marshals into the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1964. White people protested and threw shoe boxes at little Ruby fashioned as coffins with black dolls inside.
“Most of these parents shouting at these meetings are afraid that their children will learn that their parents and grandparents did these things to black people,” said Ladner. “Are they afraid that the children will someday ask Grandma where were you and what did you do during this time?”
“What we must do is to organize against this, we must take up the armor much like in the 1960s and say that we are not going to accept the erasure of our history,” said Ladner.
After the program, the church served breakfast and the crowd got to mingle with the likes of Ladner and Clayton, a Warrenton resident and the first black woman to represent North Carolina in the U.S. House. Clayton said it is an honor to be acknowledged as a trailblazer.
“It’s humbling to celebrate history, and to know of the people who paved the way for a lot of us today,” she said. “It’s inspiring to know that history tells us that we have come through adversity before and the challenges we have today we ought to see ourselves as still historical figures who can meet those challenges, turn those challenges into opportunities, and to make a difference in the lives of people.”