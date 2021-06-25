About 15 percent of the county’s public schools students are spending part of their summer in the classroom, the district reported this week.
Some 3,600 students began attending classes at 25 sites throughout Pitt County Schools on June 10. Classes, which are being conducted most Mondays through Thursdays, continue through July 29.
“This was a huge undertaking,” Lisa Tate, director of elementary education, told school board members attending a workshop meeting Monday. “We’re happy to see kids in seats.”
Attendance figures recorded during the first five days of instruction show an average of 2,623 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. As of June 15, high school attendance stood at 982.
About a quarter the district’s kindergarten through eighth-grade students were eligible for 30 days of in-person summer instruction under a state law designed to help combat learning loss from days missed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify to attend summer school, students in kindergarten through eighth grade must be failing reading or math and/or be considered two grade levels behind according to the iReady assessment system.
“A lot of our students that were virtual all year; these are our students that are at summer camp,” Tate said.
“Some of them have their teacher that they had virtually and now they have them face to face,” she said. “So that has been a great way to get them acclimated to start school again in August.”
Information is not yet available on how many summer students were full-time virtual learners during the school year.
Students, including some who have not attended classes on campus since March 2020, are finding that the state has ended requirements for temperature and symptom screenings. But restrictions such as face coverings and distancing remain in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some sites, including Elmhurst and Ridgewood elementary schools, are hosting fewer than 70 students, while Hope Middle and Lakeforest Elementary have more than 150.
Among high schools, South Central has the largest attendance at 310.
The largest overall attendance, 324 students, was recorded at E.B. Aycock Middle School, which also is hosting students from C.M. Eppes Middle School while Eppes is being repaired this summer. Aycock is one of about 10 sites hosting more than one school this summer.
Qualifying students are not required to attend summer classes, and the district received applications from nearly 9 percent of students who were not eligible based on academic performance. Tate said that, because space was available, those students have been placed in summer school.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, said that, for many students attending summer classes, whether or not they are promoted to the next grade is yet to be determined.
“In kindergarten, if they come to summer school the law says they have to be promoted to the next grade level,” he said. “For first grade through eighth grade, it is solely up to the principals if they want to use summer school as one of the ways for students to advance to the next grade level.
“We’re going to look at the data,” he said. “Right now I don’t want to speak too early in terms of if we’re having an overabundance of retentions because this has been a very different year.”
At the elementary and middle school level, summer instruction is focused on reading and math, with grades three through eight also receiving instruction in science. Both age groups participate in physical education and one enrichment activity such as music, arts or sports.
“We had to be inventive,” Tate said. “We have music, but it’s not just ‘sit and get’ music. It’s beating drums, moving around so it’s interactive.”
Yanisha Mann, director of secondary education, said high school instruction also includes interactive elements.
“Even in the legislation this year, it was clear they wanted to make learning fun,” she said. “Fun does not just apply to K8.”
Because the high school sessions are focused on credit recovery, students largely work at their own pace and can attend as few or as many sessions as are necessary to receive course credit. High school students who are able to obtain sufficient credits will be promoted to the next grade level.
“(High school) students can come in almost at any time,” Mann said. “So we’re anticipating numbers going up as we continue going through the summer.”