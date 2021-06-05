Ayden-Grifton High School
Jenna Eleanor Winslow
PARENTS: John and Teresa Winslow
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of South Carolina
INTENDED MAJOR: public health
ACHIEVEMENTS: University of South Carolina merit scholarship, Bill and Shirley Wiggins Scholarship (highest grade point average of an athlete), Health Sciences Academy volunteer service medal, National Honor Society parliamentarian
Aiden Buck
GRANDPARENTS: John and Tammy Buck
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington Honors College
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, UNC-W Merit Scholarship
Christ Covenant School
Tucker Winslow
PARENTS: Phillip and Sherri Winslow
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Latin Exam Summa cum Laude; first place, 4 by 50 free relay (swim) at North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association championship; Campbell University Scott-Ellis Scholarship; House President; National Honor Society
Tyler Parker
PARENTS: Clint and Lorinda Parker
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Georgia Institute of Technology
INTENDED MAJOR: computer science
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Scholarship finalist; accepted to present a poster as first author at the 2020 fall Biomedical Engineering Society conference; presented a poster as first author on lymphedema detection software at the East Carolina University CET Research Day; Maureen O’Donnell Oxford Classical Dictionary Award for earning summa cum laude honors on National Latin Exam, (including one perfect score); yearbook co-editor in chief
D.H. Conley High School
William “Trey” Stephen Cobb III
PARENTS: Steve and Patty Cobb
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: computer science (cyber security)
ACHIEVEMENTS: Pitt Community College associate in arts degree, Morehead-Cain semifinalist, Park Scholar semifinalist, State Employees Credit Union Scholarship, ECU Honors College
Anna Mae Below
PARENTS: Tracie Below and Tim Below
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Savannah College of Art and Design
INTENDED MAJOR: animation
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Center for Women and Information Technology Aspirations in Computing affiliate winner, Pitt Community College associate in fine arts degree, Pitt Pirates Robotics first mate; Girl Scout Silver Award; President’s Silver Volunteer Service Award
Farmville Central High School
Ashley Grace Jones
PARENTS: Jeffrey and Lori Jones
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: A course of study leading to graduate studies in occupational therapy
ACHIEVEMENTS: ECU Honors College Chancellor’s Fellow; Health Sciences Academy Outstanding Senior Award; highest grade point average in grades nine through 12; Health Sciences Academy bronze, silver and gold Volunteer medals; State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship
Rebecca Grace Davenport
PARENTS: Bob and Caroline Davenport
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: elementary education
ACHIEVEMENTS: Summa Cum Laude graduate, National Honor Society, assistant chief junior marshal, Teen Leadership, R.L. Smith Scholarship
Greenville Christian Academy
Aubrey Warren
PARENTS: Lee Warren and the late Stephanie Warren
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University
INTENDED MAJOR: creative writing
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society vice president, Student Government Association vice president, female Jersey Mike’s Naismith Courage Award nominee, North Carolina Christian School Association Academic Athletic Award, NCCSA 1A Girls’ Soccer All State
Lindsey Dawson
PARENTS: Brent and Jennifer Dawson
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pensacola Christian College
INTENDED MAJOR: elementary education
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society president, Jimmy Woodard Scholarship, 13-14 Year Club certificate (for attending GCA from prekindergarten through graduation)
J.H. Rose High School
Noelle de Vente
PARENTS: James and Lorita de Vente
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the United States Naval Academy
INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: N.C. State Park Scholarship, class vice president, Mu Alpha Theta president, varsity swim team captain, N.C. Governor’s School
William Webb
PARENTS: George and Amy Webb
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: finance
ACHIEVEMENTS: Future Business Leader of America top 10 state finalist, varsity soccer captain, AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity soccer All-Conference honorable mention
Lou Jantzen
PARENTS: Chris and Peiyi Jantzen
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Columbia University/The Juilliard School
INTENDED MAJOR: undeclared
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Society of High School Scholars, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, North Carolina Music Teachers National Association Competition in the “Strings Senior Performance” division winner
John Paul II Catholic High School
Mary Grace Flowers
PARENTS: Amy and Brad Flowers
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Clemson University
INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: Truth and Virtue Award; AP Scholar; Volleyball: All-state, Conference Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player
Margaret Geiger
PARENTS: Sarah Geiger and Peter Geiger
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: United States Naval Academy
INTENDED MAJOR: cyber operations
ACHIEVEMENTS: Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship, JPII High School Leadership Award, Order of the Arrow, Eagle Scout, Most Valuable Runner
North Pitt High School
Davy Smith
PARENTS: Danny and Kathy Smith
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University Honors College
INTENDED MAJOR: undeclared
ACHIEVEMENTS: Male Scholar Athlete Award, Citizenship Award, History Award, English Award and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award
Maria J. Rincon Vazquez
PARENTS: Rosalba Vazquez and Rosalio Rincon
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College
INTENDED MAJOR: accounting
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Global Language Endorsement
The Oakwood School
Ian Grey Crawford Meredith
PARENTS: John Meredith and Laura Crawford
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
INTENDED MAJOR: aerospace engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, varsity swim team captain, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Science Olympiad team captain
South Central High School
Alex Valdman
PARENTS: Max and Svetlana Valdman
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering and operations research
ACHIEVEMENTS: SMART Scholarship, Health Sciences Academy Gold Medal for volunteering more than 350 hours, and team captain of the Pitt Pirates robotics team
James Garner
PARENTS: Jamie and Ginger Garner
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: business
ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Ambassador, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Math and Science Honor Society, Eagle Scout
Trinity Christian School
Jordan Puryear
PARENT: Susan Puryear
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University Honors College
INTENDED MAJOR: nursing
ACHIEVEMENTS: Presidential Academic Excellence award, Chancellors Fellow Honors College Scholarship, highest academic average in grades 10-12, Most Valuable Player Men’s Volleyball, All Conference Team Men’s Volleyball
Morgan Wynn
PARENTS: Craig and Sandy Wynn
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: nursing
ACHIEVEMENTS: ECU Honors College Chancellor’s Fellow, Carrie Biggs Morrison Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Student Government secretary