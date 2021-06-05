Ayden-Grifton High School

Jenna Eleanor Winslow

PARENTS: John and Teresa Winslow

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of South Carolina

INTENDED MAJOR: public health

ACHIEVEMENTS: University of South Carolina merit scholarship, Bill and Shirley Wiggins Scholarship (highest grade point average of an athlete), Health Sciences Academy volunteer service medal, National Honor Society parliamentarian

Aiden Buck

GRANDPARENTS: John and Tammy Buck

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington Honors College

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, UNC-W Merit Scholarship

Christ Covenant School

Tucker Winslow

PARENTS: Phillip and Sherri Winslow

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Latin Exam Summa cum Laude; first place, 4 by 50 free relay (swim) at North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association championship; Campbell University Scott-Ellis Scholarship; House President; National Honor Society

Tyler Parker

PARENTS: Clint and Lorinda Parker

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Georgia Institute of Technology

INTENDED MAJOR: computer science

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Scholarship finalist; accepted to present a poster as first author at the 2020 fall Biomedical Engineering Society conference; presented a poster as first author on lymphedema detection software at the East Carolina University CET Research Day; Maureen O’Donnell Oxford Classical Dictionary Award for earning summa cum laude honors on National Latin Exam, (including one perfect score); yearbook co-editor in chief

D.H. Conley High School

William “Trey” Stephen Cobb III

PARENTS: Steve and Patty Cobb

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: computer science (cyber security)

ACHIEVEMENTS: Pitt Community College associate in arts degree, Morehead-Cain semifinalist, Park Scholar semifinalist, State Employees Credit Union Scholarship, ECU Honors College

Anna Mae Below

PARENTS: Tracie Below and Tim Below

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Savannah College of Art and Design

INTENDED MAJOR: animation

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Center for Women and Information Technology Aspirations in Computing affiliate winner, Pitt Community College associate in fine arts degree, Pitt Pirates Robotics first mate; Girl Scout Silver Award; President’s Silver Volunteer Service Award

Farmville Central High School

Ashley Grace Jones

PARENTS: Jeffrey and Lori Jones

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: A course of study leading to graduate studies in occupational therapy

ACHIEVEMENTS: ECU Honors College Chancellor’s Fellow; Health Sciences Academy Outstanding Senior Award; highest grade point average in grades nine through 12; Health Sciences Academy bronze, silver and gold Volunteer medals; State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship

Rebecca Grace Davenport

PARENTS: Bob and Caroline Davenport

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: elementary education

ACHIEVEMENTS: Summa Cum Laude graduate, National Honor Society, assistant chief junior marshal, Teen Leadership, R.L. Smith Scholarship

Greenville Christian Academy

Aubrey Warren

PARENTS: Lee Warren and the late Stephanie Warren

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University

INTENDED MAJOR: creative writing

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society vice president, Student Government Association vice president, female Jersey Mike’s Naismith Courage Award nominee, North Carolina Christian School Association Academic Athletic Award, NCCSA 1A Girls’ Soccer All State

Lindsey Dawson

PARENTS: Brent and Jennifer Dawson

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pensacola Christian College

INTENDED MAJOR: elementary education

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society president, Jimmy Woodard Scholarship, 13-14 Year Club certificate (for attending GCA from prekindergarten through graduation)

J.H. Rose High School

Noelle de Vente

PARENTS: James and Lorita de Vente

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the United States Naval Academy

INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: N.C. State Park Scholarship, class vice president, Mu Alpha Theta president, varsity swim team captain, N.C. Governor’s School


William Webb

PARENTS: George and Amy Webb

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: finance

ACHIEVEMENTS: Future Business Leader of America top 10 state finalist, varsity soccer captain, AP Scholar with Distinction, varsity soccer All-Conference honorable mention

Lou Jantzen

PARENTS: Chris and Peiyi Jantzen

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Columbia University/The Juilliard School

INTENDED MAJOR: undeclared

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Society of High School Scholars, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, North Carolina Music Teachers National Association Competition in the “Strings Senior Performance” division winner

John Paul II Catholic High School

Mary Grace Flowers

PARENTS: Amy and Brad Flowers

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Clemson University

INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: Truth and Virtue Award; AP Scholar; Volleyball: All-state, Conference Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player

Margaret Geiger

PARENTS: Sarah Geiger and Peter Geiger

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: United States Naval Academy

INTENDED MAJOR: cyber operations

ACHIEVEMENTS: Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Scholarship, JPII High School Leadership Award, Order of the Arrow, Eagle Scout, Most Valuable Runner

North Pitt High School

Davy Smith

PARENTS: Danny and Kathy Smith

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University Honors College

INTENDED MAJOR: undeclared

ACHIEVEMENTS: Male Scholar Athlete Award, Citizenship Award, History Award, English Award and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award

Maria J. Rincon Vazquez

PARENTS: Rosalba Vazquez and Rosalio Rincon

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College

INTENDED MAJOR: accounting

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Global Language Endorsement

The Oakwood School

Ian Grey Crawford Meredith

PARENTS: John Meredith and Laura Crawford

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

INTENDED MAJOR: aerospace engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, varsity swim team captain, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Science Olympiad team captain

South Central High School

Alex Valdman

PARENTS: Max and Svetlana Valdman

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering and operations research

ACHIEVEMENTS: SMART Scholarship, Health Sciences Academy Gold Medal for volunteering more than 350 hours, and team captain of the Pitt Pirates robotics team

James Garner

PARENTS: Jamie and Ginger Garner

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: business

ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Ambassador, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Math and Science Honor Society, Eagle Scout

Trinity Christian School

Jordan Puryear

PARENT: Susan Puryear

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University Honors College

INTENDED MAJOR: nursing

ACHIEVEMENTS: Presidential Academic Excellence award, Chancellors Fellow Honors College Scholarship, highest academic average in grades 10-12, Most Valuable Player Men’s Volleyball, All Conference Team Men’s Volleyball

Morgan Wynn

PARENTS: Craig and Sandy Wynn

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: nursing

ACHIEVEMENTS: ECU Honors College Chancellor’s Fellow, Carrie Biggs Morrison Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Student Government secretary

