There was a time when school board meetings had a reputation for being mundane, sometimes tedious sessions that attracted fairly little attention and seldom drew a crowd. Members might congratulate a championship team, hear updates on the school nutrition program or approve spending on building upgrades.
But in 2021, when meeting room doors that the coronavirus pandemic had kept closed for a year and a half finally reopened, more people walked through them. Many of the crowds initially turned out for the debate over COVID-19 policies — especially mask mandates. But as months passed, parents revealed a host of concerns. Topics that may or may not have appeared on the school board agenda — ranging from critical race theory to the content of school books to transgender issues — have nevertheless been part of the public agenda. Such issues have brought out numerous speakers, including some who came month after month to allow their faces to be seen and to make their voices heard.
The trend is by no means unique to Pitt County. Leanne Winner, executive director of the North Carolina School Boards Association, said boards across the state are seeing similar increases in attendance at their meetings.
“I think you would be surprised if you found a school board that did not tell you that they had seen an increase in public participation,” she said. “It’s across the country.”
Longtime District 6 representative Worth Forbes said this school year has seen some of the largest numbers of parents showing up and speaking out that he can recall since he joined the board in 2010. While public hearings on redistricting some 15 years ago drew bigger crowds from impacted areas, “the parents that we have now are from all over the county,” Forbes said.
“There are just a lot of issues that parents want to have a voice in,” he said. “They want to be informed, and they want to have a say-so.”
Earlier in the school year, decisions on whether to require masks drew overflow crowds, with parents on both sides of the issue lining up to share their views. Farmville mom April Peaden never pictured herself standing up to speak in front of a crowd, but she and others opposing the mask requirement took their concerns to the school board and formed an online group, Pitt County Schools Parents — Make Masks OPTIONAL.
“A lot of our parents have come together,” Peaden said in an interview. “When parents speak up and there’s a lot of people there, that’s when you know something’s wrong.”
But after the school board voted in February to make masks optional, Peaden and some other parents who had lobbied for that modification decided to make a change of their own. Members renamed their Facebook group, which has nearly 350 members, to Fighting for Our Future of Pitt County and began addressing other issues.
“We all wanted to stay involved,” Peaden said. “School is a whole lot different than when I went. I think now is the time; parents need to come together and see where our schools are. In reality, we are our child’s advocate, and if we don’t agree with what they’re hearing about at school, then we need to stand up. If not, it’s only going to get worse.”
Parent engagement
Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, said her organization has seen a recent increase in the number of parents who want to be involved in their children’s education. The organization, which hosts community conversations each year for parents to share their perspectives on schools, also operates a parent engagement program designed to enhance school-parent collaboration. Dibble has fielded a record number of inquiries about the next program, which is scheduled to begin in September.
Dibble herself is often seen but seldom heard at school board meetings, having missed only a handful since she started her job seven years ago.
“You’re not going to see a lot of people from our group standing up at a school board meeting during public expression,” she said. “We don’t necessarily do our advocacy in really loud, quick ways.
“We’re going to be doing things you don’t necessarily hear about, emailing with our board members or having an actual phone conversation with them or just going out and getting to know what’s happening in the schools by being in them,” she said, adding that she encourages parents to begin engagement at the school level.
Louder voices
Parent Taylor Keith started by speaking to leaders at Ayden Middle School in 2021 when he felt that his daughter’s assigned reading material was not age appropriate. After the school responded that the books were in keeping with district policy, Keith took his concerns over the books’ explicit content and profanity to the Board of Education.
The books battle, which brought out people speaking on both sides of the issue, helped to give rise to Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education, which now has more than 400 members.
“It started as a little Facebook group,” Keith said in an interview last month. “It kind of grew organically.”
To date, the group, which includes parents, grandparents and other community members, has had 80 or more people to attend in-person meetings and is considering becoming a chapter of a national parent group that advocates for traditional values. Keith said the group, which includes Democrats as well as Republicans, has not yet settled on what national affiliation to pursue, but its growing list of concerns has gone beyond books.
“It has expanded, and our voice has gotten louder,” he said. “The intent to begin with was don’t cuss in front of my daughter. But when they (school board members) said no to that, now the intent is to find someone who will agree with that. One of the intentions is certainly to have a seat at that table with more traditional views.”
While Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education has not publicly endorsed candidates for the school board, Keith said the group is encouraged to see parents taking a more active role in their children’s education.
“Parents took about a 20-year hiatus from being involved in their schools. I’m as guilty as anyone of not reading what they read and not doing my own research,” he said. “The traditional-values Americans just trusted public schools way too much over the last 20 or 25 years, so there’s a lot of work to do to get back involved.”
Waking up
Diane Rufino of Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, agreed. That is one reason the attorney and former teacher helped launch a new group, Coalition for Public Education.
“(Parents) just assumed the education system’s doing the best they can to educate their kids. They didn’t realize over the past years all this progressive stuff,” Rufino said. “I like to say that’s the real ‘woke’ movement is parents finally waking up and realizing that their kids are being indoctrinated. They’re not being educated.”
Although Rufino’s four children have graduated, she and other coalition members regularly attend school board meetings and routinely address the board. Rufino credits the group with helping to persuade the board to pass an anti-critical race theory policy (Pitt County Schools Policy 7720 “Employee Political Activities”).
“The whole problem is that our education is dumbed down because they find room for these social policies,” she said. “It’s just unconscionable some of the things they (schools) bring up, the topics. It’s some dark topics; they’re not age appropriate and the parents are finally realizing that.”
Rufino recently has begun advocating for a parent’s bill of rights similar to legislation filed or passed in several states over the last two years.
“The schools are actually taking the place of parents and the schools are raising kids,” she said. “They treat us with disrespect. Every time we go to Board of Education meetings, they have maybe 10 seats in the boardroom. They seat us in an overflow room with a monitor. You can’t make a sound. You’ve heard people say they treat parents like terrorists. It’s not quite that bad, but they do treat us like we’re a nuisance.”
Forbes, a retired educator, said he welcomes community input at school board meetings and appreciates parents who take time to attend.
“From what parents have heard nationwide, they’ve heard from some political leaders that parents should kind of stay out of their kids’ learning and what they’re learning. I disagree with that 100 percent,” he said. “I think parents need to play a larger part in what their kids learn and stay on top of what’s being presented to their children.”
Forbes said online learning during the pandemic gave some parents additional insight into what their children were being taught and the methods that were being used. Some parents had concerns about what they saw.
Strained relationship
Across the state, Winner said, the pandemic also prompted more school boards to present meetings online, allowing parents to have a window into policy discussions and decisions without having to be physically present. While she said there has always been some tension between parents and education leaders who do not always agree on what is best for children, Winner saw the relationship become increasingly strained during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we have had that situation in districts across the state where school board members were getting death threats,” she said. “We had some districts where we know that weapons were confiscated at board meetings. There was one district that had some damage to public property at a board meeting. We had another school board member who had either a brick or a rock thrown through a window at their house. At the height of some of the tensions, there were some places in the state where things were escalating quite a bit.”
Viral videos across the nation have documented reprehensible behavior from parents and education leaders, including parents shouting profanity at school board representatives and board members caught disparaging parents over microphones thought to be turned off.
Reuters news agency earlier this year found 220 examples across the nation of threatening and harassing messages sent to school board members. Earlier this month, two Republican Congress members said they had evidence that the FBI had targeted and investigated parents who spoke out against schools’ policies despite assurances from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that it never happened.
Pitt County Board of Education meetings have been comparatively civil. Keith has said the board should apologize to parents for keeping them outside in the cold in February when they came to voice their opinions. Chairman James Tripp Jr. has said board members did not deserve the verbal attacks they had received.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said most of the harshest comments were made online, rather than by individuals addressing the board at meetings.
“There were some pretty ugly things said (online) about school board members, calling us pedophiles and saying that we were grooming children,” she said. “It definitely was disturbing.”
Although Doherty does not condone some of the language people have elected to use in their criticism, she does defend the rights of the parents to speak out. “They’re our customers,” she said, “people who enroll their children in our school system.”
Doherty, whose daughter attended Pitt County Schools, recalls sharing her opinions through the PTA and school improvement team meetings at her child’s school before becoming a member of the Board of Education in 2014. She encourages parents to take a similar approach to voicing their concerns, beginning at the school level whenever possible but also feeling free to present them to the board when necessary.
“(Public expression) is for us to hear what our public wants to express,” Doherty said. “A lot of times when things are going well you don’t hear a lot.”
With the masking issue resolved to her satisfaction, Peaden does not feel compelled to attend every board meeting, but she still makes a point to watch online.
“Like I told the board, I would continue to show up if I had to,” she said. “I don’t want to show up because I feel like when you don’t show up (it means) everything is fine. But I guess if we have to show up again, we will.”